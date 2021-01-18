For many faith leaders in Philadelphia today, the movement for social justice goes on.
Among the leaders of the social justice movement are Rev. Alyn Waller, Rev. Mark Tyler, Bishop Dwayne Royster, Rev. Jay Broadnax, Rev. Robert Collier, who is president of the Black Clergy, Rev. Leslie Callahan, Elder Melanie DeBouse, Rev. Nicholas O’Rourke of the Working Families Party, Rev. Donna Jones and Rev. William Moore.
For Waller, pastor of Philadelphia’s largest church, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, the most immediate recent need was to get Black people to vote in the November election, and he said the church was key to that effort. “It is critical that the Black church be involved to get the Black vote out,” he said in October.
“It is still true today that the greatest reach into the Black community is through the Black church. Because of that truth, the Black church cannot ignore the importance of voting. We are talking about fighting for the soul of our nation.”
Waller became part of a national effort to ensure all voters have access to a fair, free and safe voting experience. The 2020 Turnout Sunday and Lawyers & Collars Campaign initiatives recruited “poll chaplains” among interfaith leaders along with church-based lawyers to provide moral and legal support at polling sites of vulnerable voters.
The group is addressing suppression tactics in nine states, including Pennsylvania. Waller said the targeted cities in Pennsylvania were Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Erie.
On another front, Waller became a campaign ambassador for a public health awareness campaign by Independence Blue Cross and the Philadelphia Tribune. The campaign focuses on combating the disproportionate rates of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease impacting the African-American community.
“We need to challenge the system to recognize the disparities,” Waller said. “We in the African-American community need to understand that we are on the underside of the health disparities conversation. When America gets a cold, the Black community has pneumonia.”
Two of the city’s most prominent clergy members lead interfaith organizations that campaign for social justice.
Rev. Mark Tyler, senior pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church, is co-director of Live Free, part of a national campaign focusing on gun violence, police reform and mass incarceration.
Bishop Dwayne Royster is national political director of Faith in Action, a network that includes POWER Interfaith (Philadelphians Organized to Witness Empower and Rebuild). He is also interim executive director of POWER, the state’s largest interfaith organization.
In the past, Tyler served in different capacities, but in his latest role, he and DeBouse, along with an “incredible team of laypersons that is interfaith, interracial, intergenerational, are working on issues around ending gun violence, solving the problem of police accountability, and reducing and ultimately ending mass incarceration.”
Most of Tyler’s work in Philadelphia centers on police reform. He said they have been advancing a number of issues long before the tragic events of the summer of 2020 and then in the fall with the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia.
“We have been trying to champion the cause of greater police accountability, namely that police officers should be held to the same standard as everyone else. And then when it comes to their budget, their budget should receive the critical attention as everyone else in the city with their budgets,” he said.
Tyler’s campaign and other organizations supported the creation of the new Citizens Police Oversight Commission, an independent body approved by Philadelphia voters in a ballot measure in November. The commission’s budget, structure and authority are still to be determined.
“We’ve been in conversations and lifting up our voice to Councilman Curtis Jones [the principal supporter of the measure] and to other members of the city’s Public Safety Committee about the things that we believe to be important in that legislation, and what we’d like to see actually become a reality,” Tyler said.
When asked how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their work, Tyler said it has given it more intensity. He mentioned what happened this summer with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breanna Taylor, and those protests that spilled out into the streets. “That was also about what was happening in the moment regarding the pandemic as well.”
Tyler said local leaders have been advancing a number of these issues for years, but because of what happened this summer, all those things were accelerated. Tyler noted they have legislation going forward around the police tactic of stop and frisk. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson has gotten legislation passed around how police contracts are negotiated.
The big one is around the larger issue of police oversight with Citizens Police Oversight Commission. “We were operating on a timeline around a number of those issues that said five to 10 years, kind of slow and steady. But out of the summer, the pace picked up so fast,” he added. “We were blessed that we had a number of these things already on the burner and already had been thought out. It was easy to then push them up to the front. The last year with the coronavirus and the uprisings spun up the work and intensified it.”
Royster became executive director of POWER in 2011, the year the organization was founded. POWER is now the state’s largest interfaith organization. He became political director of Faith in Action, POWER’s mother organization, in 2016, and now also serves as interim executive director of the Philadelphia organization. Royster has pastored churches in the city for 25 years.
In the first five years of Royster’s leadership, POWER organized hundreds of demonstrations at places ranging from Philadelphia International Airport ticketing counters to a downtown McDonald’s protesting minimum wages to the state Capitol in Harrisburg calling for fair education funding.
Most recently, Royster said POWER has been working on the elections and supporting the ballot initiatives on police oversight and stop and frisk that were approved by Philadelphia voters in November. POWER also addresses issues on climate justice, moral economy, preemption at the state level, supporting airport workers, working to raise the minimum wage in the 21st century and in the city, and battles around redistricting.
With a staff of about 20 who do communication and organizing work, POWER has also expanded beyond Philadelphia with chapters in the city’s suburbs, Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley.
POWER now has about 100 member congregations across the state including the traditional Catholic and Black churches and a wide range of other Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Quaker, Unitarian and Universalist faiths.
“A plethora of congregations are coming together to do this work,” said Royster. “Normally we are in the streets; we’re organizing people, at meetings, in church basements. Everything went virtual [due to coronavirus]; there were a lot of Zoom calls.”
Royster said during the June protests and at other points last year, his team did go to the streets. “We were out during the first uprising and then when Walter Wallace was killed in Philadelphia, calling out for police reforms.”
POWER found ways to do what they do virtually. When it came to reaching voters, staff and volunteers reached out to 2.5 million voters across the state, he said. “During the election cycle, we talked to 300,000 of them. We did that by knocking on doors before coronavirus and then via phone calls and texts afterwards. Almost 1,500 folks from around the state were making those calls and sending texts.”
POWER has also streamed a series of town hall meetings via Facebook. Most recently, Tyler led a series, “Imagining Civilian Police Oversight,” on police reform and police oversight in Philadelphia. “We had 17,000 people watching those town halls, learning more about this process,” he said. “We’re trying to use every tool that’s available to us, whether it’s social media or operating virtually, to be able to accomplish the various goals that we have right now.”
