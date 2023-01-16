Civil rights historians often debate the catalyst for Federal Bureau of Investigation’s vitriol against the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., the nation’s most celebrated and effective civil rights leader.
Was it the “I have a dream” speech at the March on Washington in Aug. 28, 1963? Was it his criticism of the Vietnam War, which some said made him step away from his role as a U.S. civil rights leader and onto the world stage by involving himself in U.S. foreign policy? Some say it was the unbridled power of J. Edgar Hoover, who despised King and labeled him a communist. Hoover was FBI director for almost 50 years and no president dare fire him.
Some say it was all of the above.
Molefi Kete Asante, professor and chair of the Department of Africology and African American Studies at Temple University, said that in the early 1960s, King had become the leader of the civil right movement and much of it was related to the 250,000 people who came to the Lincoln Memorial to hear his speech.
“Even though he wasn’t the only leader, he organized the largest mass movement,” Asante said. “That mass movement brought about J. Edgar Hoover. For him, there was no space in American for anyone to become “a Black Messiah.”
“So the FBI wanted to provide that King was a communist, that he showed sexual indiscretions. They tried to break him down, to make him seem unseemly, that African Americans would believe it,” Asante said. “If they could discredit him, they would stop the movement and destroy King’s reputation.”
But the movement was much larger than King, said Asante, who established the first African American Studies Department in the U.S. at Temple University.
“African American people knew that. I grew up in Georgia,” Asante said. “My mother and father never voted because it was very dangerous. You could be killed. All these things people knew.”
King, with his work in the civil rights movement, his leadership of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, SCLC, and his commanding vocal chops, was demonstrating that America “was fraught with many problems,” Asante said. “And these problems were about African Americans seeking justice.”
Under Hoover, the FBI created the COINTELPRO, short for counter intelligence program. Language about preventing a Black Messiah comes from the program, according to the FBI Vault website, the program began in 1956 to disrupt the Communist Party in the U.S. In the 1960s, the program was expanded to include a number of other domestic groups, including the civil rights movement and groups such as the Black Panther Party. According to the FBI’s Vault website, the program ceased in 1971.
Several books have been written about the program, based on information gathered under the Freedom of Information Act.
According to the American Social History Productions, Inc., at the Graduate Center of City University of N.Y., CUNY, one of COINTELPRO’s goals was to “prevent the rise of a Black Messiah,” who could unify militant groups such as the Black Panthers with nonviolent groups typified by the SCLC, to avert a “Black revolution.”
The FBI used misinformation, extra-legal intimidation and techniques according to the report from CUNY. In the report, the names of several Black leaders were listed as having the potential to be Black Messiahs, including Malcolm X, King, Stokley Carmichael and Elijah Muhammad, leader the Nation of Islam, the CUNY report said.
According to the King Institute at Stanford University, the FBI began keeping tabs on King in 1955, during the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott and engaged in covert operations against him through out the 1960s.
In 1962, according to the King Institute, Hoover told U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy that one of King’s closest advisors, Stanley Levison, was a secret member of the Communist Party. In October 1963, shortly after the march on Washington, which brought about a quarter of a million people to the Lincoln Memorial – Kennedy, whose brother John Kennedy was president – authorized FBI wiretaps for King’s home and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference offices.
A month later, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 23, 1963 in Dallas, Texas. Malcolm X was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965 in New York City.
On April 4, 1968, King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Then Robert Kennedy was shot by an assassin on June 5 of that same year and died the next day.
“Some people say King was a flawed individual.” Asante said. “We are all flawed. People believed that the fight against injustice against Black people was worth fighting for.”
