Affectionately nicknamed “Fundi,” Swahili for a person who teaches the next generation, Ella Baker was a driving force behind the Civil Rights Movement.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, Baker grew up in Littleton, North Carolina. Her maternal grandmother Josephine Elizabeth Ross was a pivotal role model for her and her interest in activism. According to the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, Ross was a slave who fought back and was whipped for her decision not to marry a man chosen for her by the slave owner.
Growing up around educated Black people, Baker learned early on the importance of hard work, knowledge and faith.
“Ella Jo Baker’s life is marked by the working-out of this paradoxical position: she drew on the strengths of her childhood community, rejected the structures of middle-class womanhood and the dominant ideologies of her society, and affiliated with the poor black people whom she saw as the most oppressed and the most able to transform the world through collective action,” wrote Barbara Ransby in “Ella Baker & the Black Freedom Movement.”
Baker was an academic woman who went to Shaw University and graduated as valedictorian in 1927. Before she found her political footing, Baker intended to become a missionary in the South. Baker challenged practices she deemed unfair.
She moved to New York after graduating and embedded herself in social activism. Baker’s arrival in New York coincided with the Harlem Renaissance, a cultural awakening of music, art and literature of Black people in the city. Journalist and social critic George Schuler mentored Baker. He organized economic resources for Blacks like bulk buying clubs during the Great Depression, and founded the Young Negro Cooperative League, (YNCL), which aimed to educate the community on economic advantages.
Baker was a YNCL founding member and an advocate for economic freedom, literacy and economic justice. “People cannot be free until there is enough work in this land to give everybody a job,” Baker said, according to the Ella Baker Center.
By 1931, Baker was elected as National Director of the YNCL. She advocated for women’s rights to equality in financial consumerism. Under Baker and the 25 men and women of the YNCL, the organization set a goal for the emancipation of Blacks economically within five years.
In 1938 Baker began working as a secretary for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Within five years, she was director of the association’s branches, traveling throughout the South and working to increase organization membership.
Baker believed that all people are equal and deserve equal rights and opportunities, not just for Blacks, but also for women to be viewed as equal to men. She worked hard to establish an NAACP image that appealed to all people.
In 1956 Baker co-founded In Friendship, an organization providing economic support to the Civil Rights Movement in the South, which also included Stanley Levison and Bayard Rustin.
According to the Stanford University Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute, “In Friendship sought to assist grassroots activists who were suffering economic reprisals because of their fight against segregation. During its three years of operation, the organization contributed thousands of dollars to support the work of Martin Luther King and the Montgomery Improvement Association (MIA).”
Amid the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Ella Baker picked Rosa Parks to carry out the refusal to move while sitting in the white section on a bus.
Baker was also the brains behind the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which gathered religious leaders together in Atlanta in 1957 to discuss nonviolent strategies to fight for civil rights.
She was also instrumental in forming the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), which organized student-led sit-ins at lunch counters during the Civil Rights Movement. The committee directly challenged public segregation efforts.
According to Mary Cronk Farrell, Baker said the sit-ins were “a movement to scourge America of racial segregation and discrimination — not only at lunch counters but in every aspect of life.”
Baker said it was bigger than a meal.
“The young people were the hope of any movement. They were the people who kept the spirit going,” Baker said according to Farrell.
Cornell West, a political activist, philosopher and social critic, called Baker one of the greatest advocates in a Time magazine interview on YouTube. West said there would not be a Civil Rights Movement without the example of Baker.
“Ella was one of the great leaders because you can see by example she was someone who both inspired you and provided guidance by her actions and in conversation,” West said.
Ella Baker was not at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement. Still, she had boots on the ground. She played an intricate part in helping establish and grow some of the movement’s most influential organizations. She also mentored some of the movement’s most notable leaders, such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She even has her own song, “Ella’s Song,” by Bernice Johnson Reagon:
“Struggling myself don’t mean a whole lot,” the lyrics read. “I’ve come to realize that teaching others to stand up and fight is the only way my struggle survives. I’m a woman who speaks in a voice, and I must be heard. At times I can be quite difficult. I’ll bow to no man’s word. We who believe in freedom cannot rest. We who believe in freedom cannot rest until it comes.”
