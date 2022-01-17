While she’s well known for being the wife of Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King chartered her own course in the Civil Rights Movement.
She held a number of roles including working as a public mediator and civil rights activist.
“One of the ways that we could look at Mrs. King’s impact on the Civil Rights Movement broadly is to see her as not just the wife of Martin Luther King and ultimately the widow, but one who is a thought partner with Dr. King,” said Kelisha B. Graves, chief Research, Education, and Programs officer, The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.
She said Scott King’s investment in caring about issues of social justice, equality and democracy goes back to her early days in college.
“Her awareness of these issues didn’t begin with Dr. King, so when she met him, they were able to be thought partners together in envisioning this new world and this new reality of what would the nation look like without racism — what would this nation look like without injustice,” Graves continued.
Scott King received her bachelor’s degree in music and education from Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio. She went on to study concert singing at Boston’s New England Conservatory of Music, where she earned a degree in voice and violin.
“Even from her college years, she knew she wanted to commit her life to something meaningful — to helping people,” Graves said. “Initially she thought that her contribution would be through music.”
But when she met King, she changed direction. She met her husband while they were both students in Boston.
After earning her degree in 1954, Scott King moved with her husband to Montgomery, Alabama, where he served as pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church and she took on the tasks of a pastor’s wife. The couple worked side by side as he became a civil rights leader.
Scott King took part in the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955, journeyed to Ghana to mark that nation’s independence in 1957, traveled to India on a pilgrimage in 1959 and worked to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
“During the Montgomery Bus Boycott when Dr. King made his speech at the Holt Street Baptist Church, Mrs. King is the one who said we need to record this because this is going to be historical,” Graves said.
“Even in the early days of the movement, she just had an early awareness about the need to preserve, to capture, to record what was happening,” Graves said.
Scott King was also known for starting the Freedom Concerts, which was a key fundraising initiative for the Southern Leadership Conference. During the concerts, she narrated the the story of the civil rights movement
“During the movement, she took her interest in the performing arts and merged it with her commitment to civil rights and developed the Freedom Concerts,” Graves said.
Scott King traveled throughout the world to speak out on racial and economic justice, women’s and children’s rights, gay and lesbian dignity, religious freedom, the needs of the poor and homeless, full employment, health care, educational opportunities, nuclear disarmament and environmental justice. She demonstrated against apartheid in South Africa.
Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, while standing on a balcony outside of the the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Four days later, Scott King led her husband’s planned march through Memphis to support striking sanitation workers.
She dedicated much of her life to uplifting her partner’s shared philosophy of nonviolence.
Throughout her life, however, Scott King’s role was downplayed next to that of her husband.
“For years, the men who were with Martin would always regard her as the widow who had a role to play, who would go around and be respectable and hold the blood-stained banner high for Martin,” said Mary Frances Berry, a history professor at the University of Pennsylvania.
“They really didn’t want to give her any credit,” Berry said. “That’s not unusual in any kind of movement. It was because of the way that women are defined and have been defined historically as standing behind the man and giving credit to men for things.”
When Mary Frances Berry served as assistant secretary of education in the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, she would often talk with Scott King about policies and protests.
“She was very wise in analyzing things,” Berry said of Scott King. “She really kept a sort of guiding star, the things that she and Martin had discussed and developed over the years — a lot of which she was responsible for.”
Scott King went on to launch the Atlanta-based Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Change. She later lobbied for his birthday to be recognized as a national holiday.
Scott King died on January 30, 2006, following complications from ovarian cancer. She was 78.
“Coretta Scott King is the architect of what we know today as the King legacy,” Graves said. “When Dr. King was assassinated, he was one of the most hated men in America. Mrs. King elevated Dr. King as one of the most beloved figures in human history.”
“We have to expand the way that we think about her,” Graves said. “She provided an infrastructure and institutionalized Dr. King’s legacy and philosophy so that it can continue to have a global reach that expanded even beyond his lifetime.”
