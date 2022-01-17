An activist, newspaper publisher and journalist, Daisy Bates dedicated her life to challenge and enforce education equality during the Civil Rights Movement.
Not only did Bates document and lead the fight to end segregation and discrimination in Arkansas, but she was also the guiding force who helped nine Black students break the color barrier at Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas in the 1950s.
“Daisy Bates is really an unsung hero because she didn’t just organize during the Civil Rights Movement, but she also led,” said Lincoln University professor of African American History and historian Dr. Nafeesa Muhammad. “She’s an iconic figure who needs to be brought more to the forefront.”
Born in Arkansas in 1914, Bates’ childhood was marked by tragedy from a young age. Her mother was sexually assaulted and murdered by three white men and her father left her. Bates was then raised by friends of the family.
“When she got older, Bates said she wanted to avenge her mother’s death, and that led to a lot of hatred in her heart,” Muhammad said.
“The man who raised her told her to turn that hatred around and do something good for the betterment of African American people in general,” she added. “She would find that niche in education.”
In the early 1940s, Bates married journalist and insurance salesman L.C. Bates. Together, they started a newspaper called The Arkansas State Press.
“They opened up the newspaper well before the high tide of the Civil Rights Movement began,” Muhammad said. “Because of that, they were able to document some of the Civil Rights events that were surrounding the Black community there.”
“They also documented racist events and different things that the NAACP was doing to help remedy some of the racism that was taking place in Arkansas,” she added.
In 1952, Bates became the president of the Arkansas chapter of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
As the head of the chapter, Bates played a pivotal role in the fight against segregation, according to Biography.com.
When the United States Supreme Court declared that school segregation was unconstitutional through the case known as Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, the Arkansas State Press pushed for integration in Little Rock schools.
In 1957, Bates helped nine African American students become the first to attend the all-white Central High School in Little Rock. They were to become known as the Little Rock Nine.
Bates’ home became the headquarters for the battle to integrate Central High School, and she served as a personal advocate and supporter of the students.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower got involved in the conflict and ordered federal troops to go to Little Rock to uphold the law and protect the Little Rock Nine.
Martin Luther King Jr. encouraged Bates during this period, telling her in a letter that she was “a woman whom everyone KNOWS has been, and still is in the thick of battle from the very beginning, never faltering, never tiring.”
With U.S. soldiers providing security, the Little Rock Nine left Bates’ home for their first day of school on September 25, 1957.
However, during her fight against segregation, Bates was constantly threatened and harassed. Rocks were thrown into her home several times and she received bullet shells in the mail.
In a Sept. 26, 1957 telegram, King urged Bates to “adhere rigorously to a way of nonviolence,” despite being “terrorized, stoned and threatened by ruthless mobs.”
Bates would remain close to the Little Rock Nine, offering continued support as they faced harassment and intimidation from those opposing desegregation.
“She helped those students not only just navigate getting into Central High School during that time, but she also helped them every single day that they were going to school that entire year,” Muhammad said.
“She would also help them learn tactics to go against white supremacy and all the hate they were getting from the students in the school as well as white people in the community,” she added.
After the success of the Little Rock Nine, Bates continued to work on improving the status of African Americans in the South. In 1962, she published her memoirs, “The Long Shadow of Little Rock,” which won the American Book Award.
She served in various civil rights positions both locally and nationally and was the only woman to speak at the March on Washington in 1963.
In an interview in 1986, Bates said, “I’m 75 and a half, but I’m not too tired to stand and do what I can for the cause I believe in. I would like to see before I die that Blacks, white and Christians can all get together.”
Despite the success of the desegregation of Central High School, Bates often stated later in her life that she felt guilty for her failure to notify one of the young ladies, Elizabeth Eckford, that they were delaying the entrance into the school.
“The one student had to go through the mob by herself,” Muhammad said. “I remember in an interview Daisy Bates gave that she regretted that the student had to go through all of that by herself. She regretted that up until her old age.”
Bates died in 1999 at 84. She was the first African American to rest “In State” in the Arkansas State Capitol Building. The Congressional Gold Medal was posthumously awarded to her by President Bill Clinton.
“Her legacy still lives on today,” Muhammad said. “People are doing books, documentaries and dissertations on her. There’s an elementary school named after Daisy Bates in Little Rock.
“What Daisy Bates’ life showed us is that you can take pain and hatred and turn it into the better good of humanity,” she added. “You don’t have to have an advanced degree, come from wealth, or have a happy lifestyle in order to enact change.”
