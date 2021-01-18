After four decades, the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity continues to hold true to its core values of seeking to improve the lives of African Americans while adjusting to the times to stay relevant.
The Black church remains a potent force in Philadelphia, said Black Clergy President Robert Collier. At more than 50 houses of worship that make up the group, clergy members hear from their members about new issues and problems at the grassroots level.
“We have a pulse on the people,” said Collier, senior pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Roxborough.
A Philadelphia teachers strike sparked the formation of the Black Clergy in 1981.
Black clergy members added their voices to an impasse between the school district and teachers union over contract negotiations that shut students out of schools for weeks. Rev. James S. Allen, pastor of Vine Memorial Baptist Church at the time, led the clergy members.
In October of that year as the strike was ongoing, clergy members marched in protest and blocked traffic on Broad and Vine streets, backing up vehicles to the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. More than 25 ministers, most of whom were Black, were arrested.
While a court order eventually ended the 50-day strike, Black clergy members found power in their unity and formed the group, with Allen as their first president. The Black Clergy later formed the 501©3 nonprofit African-American Interdenominational Ministries.
The group seeks to improve all areas of African-American life — both spiritual and secular. The Black Clergy advocate for high-quality education and economic equity, and the reduction of gun violence and the spread of HIV, and pressures elected officials on other issues to benefit African-American communities.
The coronavirus pandemic in 2020 forced the Black Clergy to adapt. As social gatherings and religious services were curtailed to slow the spread of the virus, the group launched virtual services to stay connected with congregants and used social media to advocate on issues.
“We try to modernize our view and our purpose for the needs of the people as time progresses,” Collier said. “Those basic values are still the same, but we realize we are living in different times.”
Collier said Martin Luther King Jr. serves as a model for the group.
“What the Black church did during the civil rights era is what the Black church needs to be doing all along,” Collier said. “And that is advocating for the people, making sure justice prevails. Martin Luther King was a champion of that.”
“We don’t want to be archaic. We have to change with those times so we can be relevant.”
In recent years, the Black Clergy has put its weight behind a variety of causes. The group joined others to oppose Temple University’s plan to build a football stadium on its North Philadelphia campus in a primarily African-American neighborhood in 2018; the plan later stalled. The Black Clergy led a failed effort to oppose the city’s sweetened beverage tax and backed a bid last year by the 76ers organization to build a basketball stadium on the Delaware Waterfront.
The Black Clergy’s top issue of 2021 is halting the gun violence epidemic in Philadelphia. The homicide rate spiked 40% in year-over-year killings to reach 499, a figure not seen since 500 homicides in 1990.
“That’s our greatest battle,” Collier said. “We cannot let 2021 be like 2020 was. We’ve got to do something to change the mindset of people who are perpetuating these violent acts with guns.”
