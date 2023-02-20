John Brown was a great man. In fact, he was the greatest white man in American history. And many history books justifiably sing his praises.
But not many history books include anything about the five great Black men who courageously sacrificed everything when they heroically stood with Brown to abolish slavery by the only means necessary- justifiable violence.
Brown, the initiator of the bold Oct. 16, 1859 Harpers Ferry Raid, was born May 9, 1800 to pro-Bible, anti-slavery parents in Torrington, Connecticut.
He was so Black that after Frederick Douglass had a meeting with him in 1847, Douglass described Brown as a white man who through activism is essentially “a Black man … [who is] deeply interested in our cause, as though his own soul had been pierced with the iron of slavery."
On that aforementioned historic Oct. 16, 1859 date, Brown, with 21 men – 16 white and five Black – invaded the federal armory at Harpers Ferry (in what is now West Virginia) as Plan A for the purpose of moving through Virginia and southward freeing and recruiting Blacks in order to deplete the slave states of their essential resource, i.e., enslaved human beings. And for Brown, if that didn’t succeed, his Plan B was to use the armory’s confiscated weapons to righteously achieve abolition by bloodshed.
Unfortunately, after a train came through the town, one of the occupants noticed something was going on and exposed the anti-slavery plot by wiring a telegram to federal authorities who dispatched the U.S. Marines. And they, along with local military men, surrounded Brown and his freedom fighters in a fire engine house and began blasting away, killing ten.
Brown and six others were captured, but five escaped. After being captured, Brown was tried and found guilty of treason, murder and conspiracy. He was executed on Dec. 2, 1859.
Of Brown's five fearless Black cohorts, two died valiantly in the shoot-out. Two others were captured then summarily executed. And one escaped to Canada.
Very little has been written about these five revolutionary Black heroes, so The Tribune is now providing this Black History Month lesson as a long-overdue community service.
Osborn Perry Anderson
Anderson, age 29, escaped during the intense Harpers Ferry shootout and fled to Canada. But he later returned to the U.S. and joined the Union Army in 1864. And, as a soldier, he was fortunate enough to personally help abolish slavery by bravely playing his role in the North's victory over the South. Anderson went on to live as a free man until he passed away in 1872.
John Anthony Copeland Jr.
Copeland, age 25, was born free in North Carolina and attended Oberlin College in Ohio. He was so unflappable during his death penalty trial that the prosecutor was moved to say, “From my … [contact] with him, I regard him as one of the most respectable persons … [who] behaved himself with … firmness … and... dignity.”
His grace under pressure was so remarkable that upon entering the gallows after having been sentenced to death for seeking abolition at Harpers Ferry, Copeland himself stated “If I am dying for freedom, I could not die for a better cause …. I had rather die than be a slave.”
Shields Green aka “The Emperor”
Green, approximately age 23, was of pure African ancestry. He was also a fugitive who had accompanied Frederick Douglass to Pennsylvania where Douglass had spoken for the last time with Brown two months before the momentous raid. Green was captured at Harpers Ferry and summarily executed.
Lewis Sheridan Leary
Leary, age 24, was a harnessmaker from Ohio and had participated in the 1858 Oberlin-Wellington Rescue wherein he succeeded in helping to forcibly and permanently take John Price, a captured fugitive, from U.S. Marshals.
Leary passed away eight days after having been wounded at Harpers Ferry. He was survived by an infant and his wife from whom he had hidden all information about his noble plans and valorous participation at Harpers Ferry.
Dangerfield Newby
Newby, age 54, was born enslaved but was freed by his white Scottish father.
A letter that his enslaved Virginia wife had written was discovered inside his pocket at Harpers Ferry. It read,
“Dear Husband: I want you to buy me as soon as possible, for if you do not get me, somebody else will … [and] master … may sell me and then all my bright hopes … are blasted, for there has been one bright hope to cheer me in all my troubles, that is to be with you, for if I … never see you, this earth will have no charms for me.”
Tragically, Newby died at Harpers Ferry and his wife was sold and transported farther south.
By the way, I always cry uncontrollably each time I read what she wrote to him. And I'm crying now.
Anderson, Copeland, Green, Leary and Newby. Say their names. Say them in your prayers. Say them in your meditations. Say them in your libations. And especially say them to Black children during Black History Month and every month.
