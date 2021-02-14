The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 was one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history, leaving up to 300 people dead, most of them Black, virtually all of the 10,000 Black residents homeless, and almost every home, business and church in a 35-block area in ashes.
The African-American neighborhood now known as Greenwood, so prosperous that Booker T. Washington called it “Black Wall Street,” was gone. A 2001 state investigation conservatively estimated the property damage in Greenwood at $2 million, or about $29 million in today’s dollars.
In the aftermath:
The survivors received no compensation.
The local and state governments did nothing to help rebuild the neighborhood.
No white Tulsan was ever prosecuted for the crimes.
(A white grand jury indicted 54 Black males, blaming them for causing the riot. The charges were dropped 86 years later.)
“After the Tulsa Massacre, there was death and massive devastation, including 35 blocks burned and 23 churches with piles of debris and twisted steel,” said Dr. Diane Turner, curator of the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University. “The Red Cross assisted Greenwood residents as much as they could. Survivors received no compensation.
“Insurance claims were disallowed because of riot clauses. The courts sided with the insurance companies that refused to pay survivors/victims. Few were prosecuted for any crimes.
“Segregation increased in Tulsa,” she added. “During April 1922, more than 1,700 Ku Klux Klan marched through downtown Tulsa. In August 1923, the governor [James Brooks Ayers Robertson] declared martial law in Tulsa county because of Klan activity.”
A report issued two months after the massacre said that 1,256 houses were burned, 221 houses were looted, and 245 families were living in tents.
Reports of the death toll varied widely, changed often, and remain unresolved to this day.
On June 1, the day the massacre ended, the Tulsa Tribune reported that nine white people and 68 Black people had died in the riot. Shortly afterward, the white newspaper changed the number to a total of 176 dead.
The next day, the same paper reported a different death count, according to greenwoodculturalcenter.com.
Turner believes the inconsistencies of the death toll in the Tulsa Massacre were the result of an initial cover-up.
“As a result of systemic racism and a strong KKK presence, there was a cover-up,” Turner said. “The history of the massacre was suppressed. The death count was reduced after a few days. No one was prosecuted for any of the murders. At present, the search for mass graves continues.”
After the massacre, the police and National Guard interned thousands of Black residents. Many families, including some of Tulsa’s most prominent African-American residents, moved to other states. Many never returned.
Families who remained in Greenwood went on to live in tents and makeshift shacks in their neighborhood during most of 1922. Many ministers stood their ground and continued to counsel homeless residents.
“Some African Americans who were removed from their homes and placed in an internment camp at a local fairground before the massacre had to earn their keep, which included cleaning up the debris in their neighborhood after mob violence and devastation,” Turner said.
“O.W. Gurley, one of the two wealthy Blacks who bought the initial land for the Greenwood District, left and moved to California,” she said. “His partner, J.B. Stradford, moved to Illinois. Many residents followed their lead and left because everything from homes to churches was destroyed. Those who decided to leave fled to various places.”
In 1997, a Tulsa Race Riot Commission, later renamed the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission, was created by the state of Oklahoma to investigate the massacre and to formally document the causes and damages.
Members of the commission gathered accounts from survivors and individuals who witnessed the massacre and collected other historical evidence.
Scholars would use the accounts of witnesses to locate a potential mass grave outside of Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery, suggesting the death toll was higher than records originally indicated.
The commission delivered its final report on Feb. 21, 2001.
The report recommended creation of a scholarship fund for students affected by the riots, establishment of an economic development enterprise zone in the historic area of the Greenwood district; and a memorial for the reburial of the remains of the victims found in unmarked graves.
Most significantly, the report recommended substantial restitution to Black residents, including direct reparations to survivors and descendants of the survivors.
No reparations have been paid.
