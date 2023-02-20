"Mississippi Goddam"
Nina Simone, 1964
The name of this tune is Mississippi Goddam
And I mean every word of it
Alabama’s gotten me so upset
Tennessee made me lose my rest
And everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam
Alabama’s gotten me so upset
Tennessee made me lose my rest
And everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam
Can’t you see it
Can’t you feel it
It’s all in the air
I can’t stand the pressure much longer
Somebody say a prayer
Alabama’s gotten me so upset
Tennessee made me lose my rest
And everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam
This is a show tune
But the show hasn’t been written for it, yet
Hound dogs on my trail
School children sitting in jail
Black cat cross my path
I think every day’s gonna be my last
Lord have mercy on this land of mine
We all gonna get it in due time
I don’t belong here
I don’t belong there
I’ve even stopped believing in prayer
Don’t tell me
I tell you
Me and my people just about due
I’ve been there so I know
They keep on saying “Go slow!”
But that’s just the trouble
“Do it slow”
Washing the windows
“Do it slow”
Picking the cotton
“Do it slow”
You’re just plain rotten
“Do it slow”
You’re too damn lazy
“Do it slow”
The thinking’s crazy
“Do it slow”
Where am I going
What am I doing
I don’t know
I don’t know
Just try to do your very best
Stand up be counted with all the rest
For everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam
I made you thought I was kiddin’
Picket lines
School boy cots
They try to say it’s a communist plot
All I want is equality
For my sister my brother my people and me
Yes you lied to me all these years
You told me to wash and clean my ears
And talk real fine just like a lady
And you’d stop calling me Sister Sadie
Oh but this whole country is full of lies
You’re all gonna die and die like flies
I don’t trust you any more
You keep on saying “Go slow!”
“Go slow!”
But that’s just the trouble
“Do it slow”
Desegregation
“Do it slow”
Mass participation
“Do it slow”
Reunification
“Do it slow”
Do things gradually
“Do it slow”
But bring more tragedy
“Do it slow”
Why don’t you see it
Why don’t you feel it
I don’t know
I don’t know
You don’t have to live next to me
Just give me my equality
Everybody knows about Mississippi
Everybody knows about Alabama
Everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam
That’s it!
"Glory"
Common and John Legend, 2015
One day when the glory comes
It will be ours, it will be ours
Oh one day when the war is won
We will be sure, we will be sure
Oh glory (glory, glory)
Oh (glory, glory)
Hands to the Heavens, no man, no weapon
Formed against, yes glory is destined
Every day women and men become legends
Sins that go against our skin become blessings
The movement is a rhythm to us
Freedom is like religion to us
Justice is juxtapositionin’ us
Justice for all just ain’t specific enough
One son died, his spirit is revisitin’ us
Truant livin’ livin’ in us, resistance is us
That’s why Rosa sat on the bus
That’s why we walk through Ferguson with our hands up
When it go down we woman and man up
They say, “Stay down”, and we stand up
Shots, we on the ground, the camera panned up
King pointed to the mountain top and we ran up
One day when the glory comes
It will be ours, it will be ours
Oh one day when the war is won
We will be sure, we will be sure
Oh glory (glory, glory)
Oh (glory, glory)
Now the war is not over, victory isn’t won
And we’ll fight on to the finish, then when it’s all done
We’ll cry glory, oh glory (glory, glory)
Oh (glory, glory)
We’ll cry glory, oh glory (glory, glory)
Oh (glory, glory)
Selma’s now for every man, woman and child
Even Jesus got his crown in front of a crowd
They marched with the torch, we gon’ run with it now
Never look back, we done gone hundreds of miles
From dark roads he rose, to become a hero
Facin’ the league of justice, his power was the people
Enemy is lethal, a king became regal
Saw the face of Jim Crow under a bald eagle
The biggest weapon is to stay peaceful
We sing, our music is the cuts that we bleed through
Somewhere in the dream we had an epiphany
Now we right the wrongs in history
No one can win the war individually
It takes the wisdom of the elders and young people’s energy
Welcome to the story we call victory
The comin’ of the Lord, my eyes have seen the glory
One day when the glory comes
It will be ours, it will be ours
Oh one day when the war is won
We will be sure, we will be sure
Oh glory (glory, glory)
Oh (glory, glory)
Oh glory (Glory, glory)
Hey (glory, glory)
When the war is won, when it’s all said and done
We’ll cry glory (glory, glory)
Oh (glory, glory)
"Wake Up Everybody"
Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, featuring Teddy Pendergrass, 1975
Wake up everybody no more sleepin in bed
No more backward thinkin time for thinkin ahead
The world has changed so very much
From what it used to be so
There is so much hatred war an’ poverty
Wake up all the teachers time to teach a new way
Maybe then they’ll listen to whatcha have to say
Cause they’re the ones who’s coming up and the world is in their hands
When you teach the children teach em the very best you can
The world won’t get no better if we just let it be
The world won’t get no better we gotta change it yeah, just you and me
Wake up all the doctors make the ol’ people well
They’re the ones who suffer an’ who catch all the hell
But they don’t have so very long before the Judgement Day
So won’tcha make them happy before they pass away
Wake up all the builders time to build a new land
I know we can do it if we all lend a hand
The only thing we have to do is put it in our mind
Surely things will work out they do it every time
The world won’t get no better if we just let it be
The world won’t get no better
We gotta change it yeah, just you and me (yeah, yeah)
Change it, yeah (change it, yeah) just you and me
Change it, yeah (change it, yeah) can’t do it alone
Need some help, y’all (y’all)
Can’t do it alone (can’t do it alone)
Yeah (yeah)
Wake up, everybody
Wake up, everybody
Need a little help, y’all (yes I do)
Need a little help (say it, boy)
Need some help, y’all (uh-huh)
To change the world
From what it used to be
Can’t do it alone
Can’t do it alone
Need some help, yeah
Need some help, yeah
Wake up, everybody
Get up, get up
Get up, get up
Wake up, come on, come on
Wake up, everybody
Teach a new way
Maybe then they’ll listen
To what you have to say
Wake up, everybody
No more sleepin’ in bed
No more backward thinkin’
Time for thinkin’ ahead
Come on
Wake up, everybody
I’m talking about the dope pusher
Stop pushin’ that dope
Dope users
Stop usin’ the dope
Wake up, yeah
False lyin’
False preachin’
False teachin’
Wake up, y’all
Come on
You preachers
Start preachin’ what you teach
Teach the truth
Wake up, preachers
All liars (all liars)
Politicians
Stop lyin’ (stop lyin’)
Why don’t somebody
Help the poor people
Help the babies
You businessmen
Start treatin’ (start treatin’)
Start treatin’ (start treatin’)
Start treatin’ (start treatin’)
Wake up, yeah
Wake up, yeah
Wake up, yeah
Wake up, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Ain’t don’t matter
What race, creed or color
Everybody we need each other
Wake up, everybody
Well, you see
We need
Wake up, everybody
We need
No more sleepin’ in bed
No more backward thinkin’
Time for thinkin’ ahead
Wake up, all you teachers
Time to teach a new way
They’re the ones that suffer
Each and everyday
Teach the children
Teach the babies
Teach the children
Teach the babies
Teach the children
They are the ones who’s coming out
"Young, Gifted and Black"
Nina Simone, 1970
Young, gifted and black
Oh what a lovely precious dream
To be young, gifted and black
Open your heart to what I mean
In the whole world you know
There’s a million boys and girls
Who are young, gifted and black
And that’s a fact
“You are young, gifted and black”
We must begin to tell our young
There’s a world waiting for you
Yours is the quest that’s just begun
When you feelin’ really low
Yeah, there’s a great truth that you should know
When you’re young, gifted and black
Your soul’s intact
How to be young, gifted and black?
Oh, how I long to know the truth
There are times when I look back
And I am haunted by my youth
Oh, but my joy of today
Is that we can all be proud to say
“To be young, gifted and black
Is where it’s at”
Is where it’s at
Is where it’s at
A Change is Gonna Come
Sam Cooke, 1964
I was born by the river
In a little tent
Oh, and just like the river, I’ve been running
Ever since
It’s been a long
A long time coming, but I know
A change gon’ come
Oh yes, it will
It’s been too hard living
But I’m afraid to die
‘Cause I don’t know what’s up there
Beyond the sky
It’s been a long
A long time coming, but I know
A change gon’ come
Oh yes, it will
I go to the movie
And I go downtown
And somebody keep telling me
“Don’t hang around”
It’s been a long
A long time coming, but I know
A change gon’ come
Oh yes, it will
Then, I go to my brother
And I say, “Brother, help me, please”
But he winds up knockin’ me
Back down on my knees, oh
There been times that I thought
I couldn’t last for long
But now, I think I’m able
To carry on
It’s been a long
A long time coming, but I know
A change gon’ come
Oh yes, it will
"You Haven't Done Nothin'"
Stevie Wonder, 1974
Ow
We are amazed but not amused
By all the things you say that you'll do
Though much concerned but not involved
With decisions that are made by you
But we are sick and tired of hearing your song
Tellin' how you are gonna change right from wrong
'Cause if you really want to hear our views
You haven't done nothin'
Ow
It's not too cool to be ridiculed
But you brought this upon yourself
The world is tired of pacifier
We want the truth and nothing else
And we are sick and tired of hearing your song
Tellin' how you are gonna change right from wrong
'Cause if you really want to hear our views
You haven't done nothin'
Jackson 5 join along with me say
Doo doo wop - hey hey hey
Doo doo wop - whoa whoa whoa
Doo doo wop - mm-mm-mm
Doo doo wop - naw naw naw
Doo doo wop - bum bum bum
Doo doo wop
We would not care to wake up to the nightmare
That's becomin' real life, mm
But when misled who knows a person's mind
Can turn as cold as ice, um-hmm
Why do you keep on making us hear your song
Tellin' us how you are changin' right from wrong
'Cause if you really want to hear our views
You haven't done nothin'
Yeah, now
Now-now-now, nothin', nothin'
Jackson 5 sing along again say
Doo doo wop
Doo doo wop - oh
Doo doo wop - go go go
Doo doo wop - sing it baby
Doo doo wop - bum bum bum
Doo doo wop - um
Doo doo wop - um
Sing it loud for your people say
Doo doo wop - um um um
Doo doo wop - stand up be counted, say
Doo doo wop - go go go
Doo doo wop - ow
Doo doo wop - bum bum bum
Doo doo wop - ah hum
"We’re a Winner"
The Impressions, 1968
We’re a winner and never let anybody say
Boy, you can’t make it ‘cause a feeble mind is in your way
No more tears do we cry
And we have finally dried our eyes
And we’re movin’ on up (movin’ on up)
Lord have mercy, we’re movin’ on up (movin’ on up)
We’re living proof in all’s alert
That we’re two from the good black earth
And we’re a winner
And everybody knows it too
We’ll just keep on pushin’
Like your leaders tell you to
At last that blessed day has come
And I don’t care where you come from
We’re all movin’ on up (movin’ on up)
Lord have mercy, we’re movin’ on up (movin’ on up)
Hey, hey, we’re movin’ on up (movin’ on up)
Lord have mercy, we’re movin’ on up (movin’ on up)
I don’t mind leavin’ here
To show the world we have no fear
‘Cause we’re a winner
And everybody knows it too
We’ll just keep on pushin’
Like your leaders tell you to
At last that blessed day has come
And I don’t care where you come from
We’re just gonna move on up (movin’ on up)
Lord have mercy, we’re movin’ on up (movin’ on up)
We’ll just keep on pushin’
We’re a winner
Lord, baby, everybody
Hey, you know we’re movin’ on up
We’re a winner
Yeah, yeah, just keep on pushin’
"The Revolution Will Not Be Televised"
Gil Scott-Heron, 1971
You will not be able to stay home, brother
You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out
You will not be able to lose yourself on skag and
Skip out for beer during commercials
Because the revolution will not be televised
The revolution will not be televised
The revolution will not be brought to you by Xerox
In four parts without commercial interruptions
The revolution will not show you pictures of Nixon
Blowing a bugle and leading a charge by John Mitchell
General Abrams and Spiro Agnew
To eat hog maws confiscated from a Harlem sanctuary
The revolution will not be televised
The revolution will not be brought to you by the
Schaefer Award Theatre and will not star
Natalie Woods and Steve McQueen or Bullwinkle and Julia
The revolution will not give your mouth sex appeal
The revolution will not get rid of the nubs
The revolution will not make you look five pounds thinner
Because the revolution will not be televised, brother
There will be no pictures of you and Willie May
Pushing that shopping cart down the block on the dead run
Or trying to slide that color TV into a stolen ambulance
NBC will not be able predict the winner at 8:32
Or report from 29 districts
The revolution will not be televised
There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down
Brothers on the instant replay
There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down
Brothers on the instant replay
There will be no pictures of Whitney Young
Being run out of Harlem on a rail with a brand new process
There will be no slow motion or still lifes of Roy Wilkens
Strolling through Watts in a red, black and green
Liberation jumpsuit that he had been saving
For just the proper occasion
Green Acres, Beverly Hillbillies, and Hooterville Junction
Will no longer be so damned relevant
And women will not care if Dick finally got down with Jane
On “Search for Tomorrow” because black people
Will be in the street looking for a brighter day
The revolution will not be televised
There will be no highlights on the eleven o’clock news
And no pictures of hairy armed women liberationists
And Jackie Onassis blowing her nose
The theme song will not be written by Jim Webb
Or Francis Scott Key, nor sung by Glen Campbell
Tom Jones, Johnny Cash, Englebert Humperdink or the Rare Earth
The revolution will not be televised
The revolution will not be right back
After a message about a white tornado, white lightning or white people
You will not have to worry about a dove in your bedroom
The tiger in your tank or the giant in your toilet bowl
The revolution will not go better with Coke
The revolution will not fight germs that may cause bad breath
The revolution will put you in the driver’s seat
The revolution will not be televised, will not be televised
Will not be televised, will not be televised
The revolution will be no re-run, brothers
The revolution will be live
"Raise the Flag"
X-Clan, 1990
Descending from the tribes of Africa
Inspired by the great black leaders
Vanglorious
This is protected
By the Red, the Black and the Green
With a key
Zoom
(Dynamic
Articulate
Perceptive
Courageous
Outspoken)
One man is not a nation, Brother builds a Clan
Certer than the circle creates the better man
The colors, the brothers, the key, the motherland
This causes to assemble this blackman
Red, Black and Green are the colors of the flag on the rise
Cause a nation should be guised
Another flowing, as I comfort sons and daughters
Knowledge leads the way, so I flow like Nile’s waters
African-American rebel of authority
Majority, while I’m so-called minority
Sometimes they ask me, “Why are you the rebel?
Is that the way you choose, attain the bass and treble?”
Yup — “Brother, don’t get deep, “ that’s what they tellin me
Just like a sell-out, while society
Gets stronger and stronger, my race gets weaker and weaker
Maybe I can make a difference through a mic and a speaker
So my lyrics flow different than a hip-hop be bop
Mic controller who turns out to be the flop
My wisdom God-given, excercised ‘pon a rhythm
Power postive and strictly Bible, that’s how I’m livin
Fortress we establish high, so none attack it
Back to the ways of our mathmatic blackness
They can’t solve it, it’s somethin they can’t catch
Took respect off our lives, so now I’m snatchin it back
Power flows in the nation, there is life in the key
Let us all bind together in the Red, the Black, the Green
One vanglorious way, through the heart, unified
And that should be the guide
For the younger nation, so they can build the tribes
After and beyond keep the colors alive
A message through lyrics and beats composed
Bring composure outstanding direct to those
Who understand what was taken, xeroxed and stripped naked
Today’s pig shall be tomorrow’s bacon
Education brings false words, what do they teach?
Everything that I learned I had to self-reach
What do you know of a race that’s dyin hourly?
The smartest men in the world, they in a bowery
Or either trapped or brain-washed on a come-up
Kicked to the butt, wake up, are you some kind of nut?
Are you blind, can’t you see what’s never seen?
We need some unity within the colors of the (Red, Black and Green)
Garvey-like brotherhood flows with the vibe
And with the key, the flag is kept alive
The sense of power, native to a different land
Originality, fact that I understand
A black fist, black power and a black man
X Clan take a stand with the other hand
Usin this as a gimmick, yo man, I’ll catch you
Fetch you, kick my foot and then direct you
In the right path, succotash
Don’t ask me ‘bout the aftermath
You do what? Don’t make me laugh
Dummy, I am protected by forces beyond you
Think before you step before the rebel, silly mortal, you
Wearin Mother’s tags, and you don’t know what they mean
All you are concerned with is greedy man’s green
Sportin your medaillons, cause they matchin with your outfit
Your posse’s wearin it, man, that’s so illegit
Without definition you represent the fraudulent
Blessed with blackness, but now you’re just doggin it
Tooth for tooth, and a man for man
Ignorance take a pause and we’ll all understand
Independence is one thing when unity is stronger
No one to realize the pressure last longer
I’m just one man who fears for the worst
Cause if we don’t take a stand someone will step first
And then...
No justice, no peace
Father Moses, Osiris, Oisis
Patrice Lumumba
Malcolm X
Marcus Garvey
Sonny Carson
The Blackwatch
Sissy!
"Fight The Power"
Public Enemy, 1990
Yet our best trained, best educated, best equipped
Best prepared troops refuse to fight
As a matter of fact, it’s safe to say that they would rather switch
Than fight
1989 the number another summer (get down)
Sound of the funky drummer
Music hitting your heart ‘cause I know you got soul
(Brothers and sisters, hey)
Listen if you’re missing y’all
Swinging while I’m singing
Giving whatcha getting
Knowing what I know
While the Black bands sweating
And the rhythm rhymes rolling
Got to give us what we want
Gotta give us what we need
Our freedom of speech is freedom or death
We got to fight the powers that be
Lemme hear you say
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
We’ve got to fight the powers that be
As the rhythm designed to bounce
What counts is that the rhymes
Designed to fill your mind
Now that you’ve realized the pride’s arrived
We got to pump the stuff to make us tough
From the heart
It’s a start, a work of art
To revolutionize make a change nothing’s strange
People, people we are the same
No we’re not the same
‘Cause we don’t know the game
What we need is awareness, we can’t get careless
You say what is this?
My beloved lets get down to business
Mental self defensive fitness
Don’t rush the show
You gotta go for what you know
Make everybody see, in order to fight the powers that be
Lemme hear you say
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
We’ve got to fight the powers that be
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
We’ve got to fight the powers that be
Elvis was a hero to most
Elvis was a hero to most
Elvis was a hero to most
But he never meant s- to me you see
Straight up racist that sucker was
Simple and plain
Mother f- him and John Wayne
‘Cause I’m Black and I’m proud
I’m ready and hyped plus I’m amped
Most of my heroes don’t appear on no stamps
Sample a look back you look and find
Nothing but rednecks for 400 years if you check
Don’t worry be happy
Was a number one jam
Damn if I say it you can slap me right here
(Get it) lets get this party started right
Right on, c’mon
What we got to say?
Power to the people no delay
Make everybody see
In order to fight the powers that be
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
Fight the power
We’ve got to fight the powers that be
What we got to say?
Fight the power
What we got to say?
Fight the power
What we got to say?
Fight the power
What we got to say?
Fight the power
Yo, check this out man
Ok talk to me ‘bout the future of
Public Enemy
Future of Public Enemy gotta
"Freedom"
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, 2016
Tryna rain, tryna rain on the thunder
Tell the storm I’m new
I’ma walk, come and march on the regular
Painting white flags blue
Lord forgive me, I’ve been running
Running blind in truth
I’ma wade, I’ma wade through the shallow
Tell the deep I’m new
I’m telling these tears, “Go and fall away, fall away”
May the last one burn into flames
Freedom! Freedom! I can’t move
Freedom, cut me loose!
Singin’, freedom! Freedom! Where are you?
Cause I need freedom too!
I break chains all by myself
Won’t let my freedom rot in hell
Hey! I’ma keep running
Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves
I’ma wade, I’ma wade through the waters
Tell the tide, “Don’t move”
I’ma riot, I’ma riot through your borders
Call me bulletproof
Lord forgive me, I’ve been running
Running blind in truth
I’ma wade, I’ma wade through the shallow
Tell the deep I’m new
I’m telling these tears, “Go and fall away, fall away”
May the last one burn into flames
Freedom! Freedom! I can’t move
Freedom, cut me loose!
Singin’, freedom! Freedom! Where are you?
Cause I need freedom too!
I break chains all by myself
Won’t let my freedom rot in hell
Hey! I’ma keep running
Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves
Ten Hail Marys, I meditate for practice
Channel 9 news tell me I’m movin’ backwards
Eight blocks left, death is around the corner
Seven misleadin’ statements ‘bout my persona
Six headlights wavin’ in my direction
Five-O askin’ me what’s in my possession
Yeah I keep runnin’, jumpin’ the aqueducts
Fire hydrants and hazard dust
Smoke alarms on the back of us
But mama don’t cry for me, ride for me
Try for me, live for me
Breathe for me, sing for me
Honestly guidin’ me
I could be more than I gotta be
Stole from me, lied to me, nation hypocrisy
Code on me, drive on me
Wicked my spirit inspired me
Like yeah, open correctional gates in higher desert
Yeah, open our mind as we cast away oppression
Yeah, open the streets and watch our beliefs
And when they carve my name inside the concrete
I pray it forever reads
Freedom! Freedom! I can’t move
Freedom, cut me loose!
Singin’, freedom! Freedom! Where are you?
Cause I need freedom too!
I break chains all by myself
Won’t let my freedom rot in hell
Hey! I’ma keep running
Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves
What you want from me?
Is it truth you seek? Oh father can you hear me?
What you want from me?
Is it truth you seek? Oh father can you hear me?
Hear me out
I had my ups and downs but I always find the inner strength
to pull myself up. I was served lemons, but I made lemonade
"What’s Going On"
Marvin Gaye, 1971
Mother, mother
There’s too many of you crying
Brother, brother, brother
There’s far too many of you dying
You know we’ve got to find a way
To bring some lovin’ here today, yeah
Father, father
We don’t need to escalate
You see, war is not the answer
For only love can conquer hate
You know we’ve got to find a way
To bring some lovin’ here today
Picket lines and picket signs
Don’t punish me with brutality
Talk to me
So you can see
Oh, what’s going on (What’s going on)
What’s going on (What’s going on)
What’s going on (What’s going on)
What’s going on (What’s going on)
Right on, baby
Right on, baby
Right on
Mother, mother
Everybody thinks we’re wrong
Oh, but who are they to judge us
Simply ‘cause our hair is long
Oh, you know we’ve got to find a way
To bring some understanding here today
Picket lines and picket signs
Don’t punish me with brutality
Come on talk to me
So you can see
What’s going on (What’s going on)
Yeah, what’s going on (What’s going on)
Tell me what’s going on (What’s going on)
I’ll tell you, what’s going on (What’s going on)
Right on, baby, right on
Right on, baby
Right on, baby, right on
"The Bigger Picture"
Lil Baby, 2020
Protests and growing national outcry continues
Over the death of George Floyd
Last night, people protesting in Minneapolis escalated
As demonstrators were lashed by tear gas and rubber bullets
The main message here, the main message here, the main message here
Is that they want to see those officers involved
They want to see those officers arrested
Officers arrested
(I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe)
Trade my 4 x 4 for a G63, ain’t no more free Lil Steve
I gave ‘em chance and chance and chance again
I even done told them please
I find it crazy the police’ll shoot you and know that you dead
But still tell you to freeze
F--ked up, I seen what I seen
I guess that mean hold him down if he say he can’t breathe
It’s too many mothers that’s grieving
They killing us for no reason
Been going on for too long to get even
Throw us in cages like dogs and hyenas
I went to court and they sent me to prison
My mama was crushed when they said I can’t leave
First I was drunk, then I sobered up quick
When I heard all that time that they gave to Taleeb
He got a life sentence plus
We just some products of our environment
How the f--k they gon’ blame us?
You can’t fight fire with fire
I know, but at least we can turn up the flames some
Every colored person ain’t dumb and all whites not racist
I be judging by the mind and heart, I ain’t really into faces
F--ked up, the way that we livin’ is not getting better
You gotta know how to survive
Crazy, I had to tell all of my loved ones
To carry a gun when they going outside
Stare in the mirror whenever you drive
Overprotective, go crazy for mine
You gotta pay attention to the signs
Seem like the blind following the blind
Thinking ‘bout everything that’s going on
I boost security up at my home
I’m with my kind if they right or they wrong
I call him now, he’ll pick up the phone
And it’s five in the morning, he waking up on it
Tell ‘em wherever I’m at, then they comin’
I see blue lights, I get scared and start runnin’
That s--t be crazy, they ‘posed to protect us
Throw us in handcuffs and arrest us
While they go home at night, that s--t messed up
Knowing we needed help, they neglect us
Wondering who gon’ make them respect us
I can see in your eye that you fed up
F--k around, got my shot, I won’t let up
They know that we a problem together
They know that we can storm any weather
It’s bigger than black and white
It’s a problem with the whole way of life
It can’t change overnight
But we gotta start somewhere
Might as well gon’ ‘head start here
We done had a hell of a year
I’ma make it count while I’m here
God is the only man I fear
F--k it, I’m goin’ on the front line
He gon’ bust your a — if you come past that gun line
You know when the storm go away, then the sun shine
You gotta put your head in the game when it’s crunch time
I want all my sons to grow up to be monsters
I want all my daughters to show out in public
Seems like we losing our country
But we gotta stand up for something, so this what it comes to
Every video I see on my conscience
I got power, now I gotta say somethin’
Corrupted police been the problem where I’m from
But I’d be lying if I said it was all of them
I ain’t do this for the trend, I don’t follow them
Altercations with the law, had a lot of them
People speaking for the people, I’m proud of them
Stick together, we can get it up out of them
I can’t lie like I don’t rap about killing and dope
But I’m telling my youngins to vote
I did what I did ‘cause I didn’t have no choice or no hope
I was forced to just jump in and go
This bulls--t is all that we know, but it’s time for a change
Got time to be serious, no time for no games
We ain’t takin’ no more, let us go from them chains
God bless they souls, every one of them names
It’s bigger than black and white
It’s a problem with the whole way of life
It can’t change overnight
But we gotta start somewhere
Might as well gon’ ‘head start here
We done had a hell of a year
I’ma make it count while I’m here
God is the only man I fear
They trainin’ officers to kill us
Then shootin’ protestors with these rubber bullets
They regular people, I know that they feel it
These scars too deep to heal us
What happened to COVID? Nobody remember
It ain’t makin’ sense, I’m just here to vent
It happen to one of your people, it’s different
We get it, the system is wicked, just learn how to pick it
Knowledge is power, I swear I’m a witness, I know that I’m gifted
I won’t go too deep ‘cause I’m scared they’ll get me
Ain’t scared to admit it, some shit I can’t mention
It’s people who can, well, here’s the chance
I won’t take the stand, but I’ll take a stand for what I believe
Must not be breathing the air that I breathe
You know that the way that I bleed, you can bleed
I never been a fan of police
But my neighborhood know I try to keep peace
So it’s only right that I get in the streets
March for a reason, not just on GP
Our people died for us to be free
F--k do you mean? This was a dream
Now we got the power that we need to have
They don’t want us with it and that’s why they mad, yeah
It’s bigger than black and white
It’s a problem with the whole way of life
It can’t change overnight
But we gotta start somewhere
Might as well gon’ ‘head start here
We done had a hell of a year
I’ma make it count while I’m here
God is the only man I fear
It’s bigger than black and white
It’s a problem with the whole way of life
It can’t change overnight
But we gotta start somewhere
Might as well gon’ ‘head start here
We done had a hell of a year
I’ma make it count while I’m here
God is the only man I fear
"Biko"
Peter Gabriel, 1980
September ‘77
Port Elizabeth weather fine
It was business as usual
In police room 619
Oh biko, biko, because biko
Oh biko, biko, because biko
Hiromija, Hiromija
The man is dead, the man is dead
When I try to sleep at night
I can only dream in red
The outside world is black and white
With only one colour dead
Oh biko, biko, because biko
Oh biko, biko, because biko
Hiromija, Hiromija
The man is dead, the man is dead
You can blow out a candle
But you can never blow out a fire
Once the flames begin to catch
The wind will blow it higher
Oh biko, biko, because biko
Oh biko, biko, because biko
Oh, hiromija, hiromija
The man is dead, the man is dead
And the eyes of the world are watching you now
They’re watching you now, watching you now
Watching you now, watching you now
They’re watching you now
You gotta waken up, you gotta face up
I think you gotta open up
The eyes of the world are watching you now
You gotta waken up, you gotta face up
You know you can never turn away
Never turn away
"Optimistic"
Sounds of Blackness, 1991
The blackness
Keep, keep on
Never say die
Keep, keep on
The blackness
Keep, keep on
Never say die
Keep, keep on
Keep, keep on
The blackness
Never say die
Keep, keep, keep
Never say die
Keep, keep on
Never say die
The blackness
Keep, keep on
Never say die
Optimistic
When in the midst of sorrow
You can’ t see up when looking down
A brighter day tomorrow will bring, oh
You hear the voice of reason
Telling you this can’t never be done
No matter how hard reality seems
Just hold on to your dreams, yeah
Don’t give up and don’t give in
Although it seems you never win
You will always pass the test
As long as you keep your head to the sky
You can win as long as you keep your head to the sky
You can win as long as you keep your head to the sky
Face toward the sky
Be optimistic
If things around you crumble
No, you don’t have to stumble and fall
Keep pushing on and don’t you look back, oh
I know of storms and strife
I been around them all of life
Just think ahead and you’ll be inspired
To reach higher and higher
You’ll always do your best
If you learn to never say never
You may be down, but you’re not out
Just be optimistic
Don’t give up and don’t give in
Although it seems you never win
You will always pass the test
As long as you keep your head to the sky
My, my, my
You can win as long as you keep your head to the sky (you can win child)
You can win as long as you keep your head to the sky
Face toward the sky
Be optimistic
Don’t you let no body stop you
As long as you keep your head to the sky
Be optimistic
You can win
As long as you keep your head to the sky
Be optimistic
You can win
As long as you keep your head to the sky
Be optimistic
You can win
As long as you keep your head to the sky
Be optimistic
You can win, yea
Never say die
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Optimistic
Never say die
You can be optimistic
You can win (never say die)
As long as you keep your head to the sky
Be optimistic
You can win
As long as you keep your head to the sky
Be optimistic
You can win
As long as you keep your head to the sky
Be optimistic
You can win
As long as you keep your head to the sky
Be optimistic
You can win
As long as you keep your head to the sky
Be optimistic
You can win
As long as you keep your head to the sky
Be optimistic
You can win
As long as you keep your head to the sky
Be optimistic
