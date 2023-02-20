Long before the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955-1956, Black Philadelphians pushed back against separate and unequal treatment in local public transportation.
After a long and painful struggle, African American riders gained the right to the seat they’d paid for, inside streetcars, where ever they wanted to sit.
Combing records from various sources reveal that the Philadelphia movement to integrate public transportation bubbled up around 1863. The Civil War was raging and Black troops were living, training and convalescing at Camp William Penn in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia’s northwest border.
“The camp was a busy place, then, bustling with the coming and going of more than 11,000 men and all the food, clothing and supplies that they needed to ready themselves for deployment,” an article from the Institute for Colored Youth, now Cheyney University, found in Villanova University’s library. “Their friends and families were keen not only to help meet these needs but also to come see the men off when they left to the battlefields of the South. And, when the men returned wounded or ill, their mothers, fathers and siblings were eager to visit them as they convalesced, either at the camp or at one of a number of hospitals in and around Philadelphia.”
The problem was that Blacks were relegated to a segregated public transportation system that made it difficult to travel the 10 miles up Broad Street from South Philly to the camp in Cheltenham. Hiring buggies was expensive and the walk would take three hours, the article said.
Like their Montgomery, Alabama, counterparts, who would take up the cause about 100 years later, African Americans faced separate and unequal treatment while using the public accommodations. Blacks were charged the same fare as whites, yet were forced to ride outside on running boards or behind the horses since streetcars were horse drawn back then. Those who refused were beaten and thrown off the streetcar and onto the ground.
Like in Montgomery, a movement was started to end the maltreatment.
The start date of the campaign to integrate Philadelphia’s trolleys is unclear, perhaps 1858 or 1859. It mostly ran concurrent with the Civil War, though it didn’t end until 1867.
Numerous protests were held to bring attention to the injustice of trolley car system segregation.
Black women riding cars to bring provisions and healthcare to Black Civil War soldiers, were integral to the entire campaign. They’d board the trolleys and refuse to give up their seats. However, they received ugly beatings and were tossed from the trolley.
Local educator and activist Caroline LeCount, was among the women engaging in civil disobedience by riding inside the streetcars forcing the issue of segregation to the fore. Streetcar conductors, police and passengers often attacked female protestors, tearing their clothing and throwing them to the ground. An elderly Black woman successfully sued a conductor for injuring her when he threw her off a streetcar late one night in 1865. That woman was coming from a church where she was helping Black soldiers wounded in the Civil War.
Believing those protests were unsafe and unseemly – William Still, a local Black activist and businessman, who secretly captained the Underground Railroad – began a letter writing campaign to state and local officials. Letters, and newspaper articles Still inspired, pointed out that discrimination such as Philadelphia’s street car segregation hurts the Union cause. The letters yielded no significant change.
Still was writing about the streetcar desegregation campaign as early as 1859, beginning with a poignant letter to a Philadelphia newspaper.
Still emphasizing the “sore grievance” felt by Blacks forced to ride on the front platforms of streetcars irrespective of weather conditions and “however few” whites were inside the streetcars. Still noted that in major cities from Boston to New York “there is no obstruction in the way of colored people” riding inside public transit. Still decried the racist reality that Blacks were “taxed to support the very highways they are ejected from.”
He underlined the contradiction between the word Philadelphia meaning ‘The City of Brotherly Love’ and the racism that triggered that campaign to desegregate streetcars.
Philadelphia was both a hotbed of anti-slavery activity before the Civil War and a sewer of racial prejudice. Travelers to Philadelphia, particularly Europeans, often wrote with surprise and dismay about the levels of anti-Black prejudice pervasive in the city where whites frequently rioted beating Blacks and burning their property. One European visitor stated some whites in Philadelphia were so prejudiced they would “shrink from” the gates of heaven if they saw Blacks inside.
Activist Frederick Douglass frequently referenced Philadelphia as the most racist city in America. In 1862 Douglass angrily noted that “Colored persons, no matter how well dressed or well-behaved, ladies or gentlemen, rich or poor, are not even permitted on any of the many railways through that Christian City.”
In around 1858, whites demanded an end to a short-lived attempt at integrated seating. One Philadelphia mayor refused requests to end the segregation declaring he did not want the women in his family to ride in the same car with Blacks.
That 1859 letter and other writings by William Still sparked outrage across America and in Europe. One local newspaper letter Still wrote in 1863 about his mistreatment by a streetcar conductor was picked up by a newspaper in London. An American in England at that time wrote to a Boston newspaper stating accounts of such racism hurt the Union’s cause during the Civil War more than military device.
On May 17, 1865, a major Civil Rights activist staged an intervention that led to the end Philly’s street car segregation. Octavius Catto, a Black man who was one of the major players of this campaign, sat in a passenger car and refused to leave it.
According to Septa, Philadelphia’s modern public transport authority, “The conductor of the trolley ran the cart off the tracks, detached the horses that were pulling it, and left Catto. He sat there all night in a courageous act of civil disobedience.”
Catto’s sit-in eventually attracted a crowd causing the event to go viral, so to speak, when newspapers such as The New York Times covered his protest.
“Last evening a colored man got into a Pine-street passenger car, and refused all entreaties to leave the car, where his presence appeared to be not desired,” the paper reported in May 18, 1865. “The matter creates quite a sensation in the neighborhood where the car is standing, and crowds of sympathizers flock around the colored man.”
Soon after, a meeting of the Union League of Philadelphia was held in Sansom Street Hall on June 21, 1866, “to protest and denounce the forcible ejection of several black women from Philadelphia’s street cars,” Septa’s Black history web site said. “Later enlisting the help of Congressmen Thaddeus Stevens and William D. Kelley, Catto was instrumental in the passage of a Pennsylvania bill that prohibited segregation on transit systems in the state. Publicity about a conductor’s being fined who refused to admit Catto’s fiancée to a Philadelphia streetcar helped establish the new law in practice.”
African American scholar, Dr. W.E.B. DuBois, in his 1899 book “The Philadelphia Negro” wrote about the long struggle to end segregated streetcars in the city. DuBois referenced the 1867 law that barred public transit segregation, noting that “after public meetings, pamphlets and repeated agitation…[Blacks] gained what decency and common sense had long refused.”
