KIDSPOST-JOHNS

A civil rights memorial in Richmond, Va., honors 16-year-old activist Barbara Johns, who helped desegregate schools in the 1950s. Her efforts started with persuading fellow students at the all-Black Moton High School to walk out of class to demand better conditions at the school. — Christopher Spadon Photo

 Christopher Spadone

The Washington Post

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.