A story of resistance that would continue to be told through the years in verse and on film began in 1839 when Portuguese kidnappers forced large numbers of native Africans from an area in present-day Sierre Leone, which the National Archives said was in violation of “all treaties then in existence.”
The captives were sent to Havana, Cuba, to be sold into slavery.
Spanish plantation owners, Don Jose Ruiz and Don Pedro Montez, bought 53 African captives in Havana. They hoarded the human cargo onto a Cuban ship, called La Amistad. Among the captives was a 25-year-old Mendi man, Sengbe Pieh, who came to be known as Joseph Cinque.
The kidnappers then began preparations to transport the captives on the schooner La Amistad to their plantations near Porto Principe in Cuba.
Three days into the trek, Sengbe Pieh or Cinque, was able to unshackle himself and the others. They took control of the schooner by killing the captain and the cook, and ordered Ruiz and Montez to sail east to the rising sun — towards Africa. Rather than comply, Ruiz and Montez secretly changed course at night. They sailed the schooner around the Caribbean and eventually up the East Coast of the United States, where slavery was in full, brutal swing.
On Aug. 24, 1839, the U.S. brig Washington seized the vessel off of Montauk Point in Long Island, New York. Pieh and his companions escaped the ship, but were caught onshore by private citizens. Pieh and the others were imprisoned in New Haven, Conn., on charges of murder and piracy. They were further claimed as salvage property by the men who captured them.
U.S. President Martin Van Buren received a request from Spain that the African captives be returned to Cuba under international treaty. If Van Buren complied he could be seen as interfering with the judicial process and the Constitutional separation of powers. If he let the judicial process continue, he risked a court decision that would free the captives. This decision would anger Southern, pro-slavery voters that Van Buren relied on for an upcoming election.
The judicial process moved forward.
At the heart of the battle was the legality of slavery in both Spain and the United States. At the time, slavery and the slave trade was legal in Spain if those enslaved were Spanish or were from Spanish territories. Sengbe Pieh and the other captives were bought and sold in Cuba, which was then a Spanish territory. However, they were kidnapped from a non-Spanish territory in Africa. The importation of enslaved Africans was made illegal in the U.S. in 1807.
What followed would set off a 2 year-long legal battle that would reach the Supreme Court. Questions around the case centered on citizenship. Were the African captives Spanish citizens? If so, they would return to Ruiz and Montez in Cuba and be enslaved. Or were they kidnapped illegally from Africa? If so, they would return to Africa as free men.
On March 9, 1841, the court ruled: “ Upon the whole, our opinion is, that the decree of the circuit court, affirming that of the district court, ought to be affirmed, except so far as it directs the negroes to be delivered to the president, to be transported to Africa, in pursuance of the act of the 3rd of March 1819; and as to this, it ought to be reversed: and that the said negroes be declared to be free, and be dismissed from the custody of the court, and go without delay.”
The Africans greeted the news of the Supreme Court’s decision joyously. Abolitionist supporters took the survivors – 36 men and boys and three girls – to Farmington, a village considered “Grand Central Station” on the Underground Railroad. Their residents had agreed to have the Africans stay there until they could return to their homeland. Some households took them in; supporters also provided barracks for them.
The Amistad Committee instructed the Africans in English and Christianity, and raised funds to pay for their return home. One missionary was James Steele, an Oberlin graduate. In 1841, he joined the Amistad Mission to Mendhi, which returned freed slaves to Africa and worked to establish a mission there. However, Steele soon found that the Amistad captives belonged to seven different tribes, some at war with one another. All of the chiefs were slave traders and authorized to re-enslave freed persons. These findings led to the decision that the mission must start in Sierra Leone, under the protection of the British along with several missionaries, in 1842 the surviving 35 Africans returned to Sierra Leone, the other having died at sea or while awaiting trial.
The Americans constructed a mission in Mendiland. Numerous members of the Amistad Committee later founded the American Missionary Association, an evangelical organization, which continued to support the Mendi mission. With leadership of Black and white ministers from mostly Presbyterian and Congregational denominations, it was active in working for abolitionism in the U.S. and for the education of Blacks, sponsoring the founding of Howard University, among other institutions. After the Civil War, it founded numerous schools and colleges for freedmen in the South.
In the following years, the Spanish government continued to press the U.S. for compensation for the ship, cargo and slaves. Several Southern lawmakers introduced resolutions into the U.S. Congress to appropriate money for such payment but failed to gain passage, although it was supported by presidents James K. Polk and James Buchanan.
Sengbe Pieh returned to Africa. In his final years, he was reported to have returned to the mission and re-embraced Christianity. Recent historical research suggests that the allegations of his later involvement in the slave trade are false.
Rebellions continue, though shipping is outlawed In the Creole case of 1841, the U.S. dealt with another ship rebellion similar to that of the Amistad.
The U.S. had prohibited the international slave trade of 1808, but didn’t end domestic slavery until 1865 with the Thirteenth Amendment. Connecticut had a gradual abolition law passed in 1797; children born to slaves were free but had to serve apprenticeships until young adulthood; the last slaves were freed in 1848.
The Creole case was a slave revolt aboard the American slave ship Creole in November 1841, when the brig was seized by the 128 slaves who were aboard the ship when it reached Nassau in the British colony of the Bahamas where slavery was abolished. The brig was transporting enslaved people as part of the coast-wide slave trade in the American South. It has been described as the “most successful slave revolt in U.S. history.” Two died in the revolt, an enslaved person and a member of the crew.
The United Kingdom had abolished the slave trade with the Slave Trade Act in 1807, and the practice of slavery throughout the British Empire in 1833. Accordingly, British officials in the Bahamas ruled that the enslaved people on Creole were freed after their arrival in Nassau, if they chose to stay. Nineteen men who were identified as being responsible for the revolt were imprisoned on charges of mutiny; an Admirality Court hearing on April 1842 ruled that the men had been illegally held captive as slaves and had the right to use force to gain freedom. The 17 men (two of the prisoners had died in the interim) were released and given their freedom.
When the Creole reached New Orleans in December 1841 with three enslaved women and two enslaved children aboard (who had refused to leave the ship), Southerners were outraged about the loss of property; calls for compensation ensued. Relations between the U.S. and Britain were strained for a time. The incident occurred during negotiations for the Webster-Ashburton Treaty of 1842 but was not directly addressed. The parties settled on seven crimes qualifying for extradition in the treaty, but they did not include slave revolts. Eventually claims for losses of slaves from Creole and two other American ships transporting enslaved persons were repaid to their owners, along with other claims dating to 1814, in a treaty of 1853 between the U.S. and Britain, for which an arbitration commission awarded settlements in 1855 against each nation.
