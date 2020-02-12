Here are ways to vote for this year’s election. There’s still time to register.
Register to Vote online
You can register to vote through the Pennsylvania Department of State’s online application. Before you begin, be sure to have your Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card handy. If you don’t have one, there are other options. Once you submit your online application, it will be forwarded to the appropriate county voter registration office for processing.
Learn more about online voter registration.
To register to vote in Philadelphia, you must be:
• A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the next election.
• A resident of Philadelphia and your election district for at least 30 days before the next election.
• At least 18 years of age on or before the day of the next election.
Registration Deadline: Voter Registration Applications must be received by the City Commissioners Office no later than 15 days before the upcoming primary or general election. (Note: The registration deadline for the Feb. 25 Special Election in the 190th Legislative District is 30 days before that election.)
Primary Elections: All registered electors are entitled to vote on ballot questions or in special elections held at the same time as primary elections. However, you must be registered in a political party to vote in that party’s primary.
How to Register
Once you know you are eligible to vote, the next step is to register. In Pennsylvania, you can register in person, by mail, and at various government agencies.
Register to Vote in Person
You can register to vote at:
The Philadelphia Voter Registration Office
520 N. Columbus Blvd
5th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Mon to Fri, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Philadelphia County Board of Elections
Room 142 City Hall
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Mon to Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Register to vote at PennDOT
You can register to vote at any Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) photo or driver’s license center when you obtain or update your driver’s license.
You can also register to vote at many state government offices, including:
• State offices that provide public assistance and services to persons with disabilities
• Armed Forces Recruitment Centers
• County Clerk of Orphans’ Court offices, including each Marriage License Bureau
• Area Agencies on Aging
• Centers for Independent Living
• County Mental Health and Mental Retardation offices
• Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education
• Offices of Special Education
• DA Complementary Paratransit offices
• Any agency using the Compass application The next primary election is on April 28
Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Last day to register to vote: April 13
The deadline to register to vote is now 15 days prior to an election, rather than 30 days.
The next general election is on Nov. 3
Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Last day to register to vote: Oct. 19
The deadline to register to vote is now 15 days prior to an election, rather than 30 days.
2020 Pennsylvania Elections Important Dates
January 28
First day to circulate and file nomination petitions
February 18
Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions
February 19
First day to circulate and file nomination papers
March 4
Last day for withdrawal by candidates who filed nomination petitions
April 13
Last day to REGISTER before the primary
April 21
Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
April 28
Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8 p.m.)
April 28
GENERAL PRIMARY Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
April 29
First day to REGISTER after primary
May 5
Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 27)
August 3
Last day to circulate and file nomination papers
August 10
Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers
August 10
Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated at the primary
October 19
Last day to REGISTER before the November election
October 27
Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
November 3
Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8 p.m.)
November 3
GENERAL ELECTION Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
November 4
First day to register AFTER November election
November 10
Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on November 2)
Source: votespa.com
