Jackie Robinson made history on April 15, 1947, when he became the first African American player to compete in Major League Baseball (MLB) when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Not only did he break baseball’s color barrier, but Robinson’s electrifying style of play made him baseball’s top drawing card and a symbol of hope to millions of Americans well beyond the baseball diamond.
Despite his talent and success as a player, Robinson faced discrimination throughout his career. He endured racial slurs, fans and managers taunted him, pitchers threw at his head, and runners tried to spike him. His family received threats.
Many players on opposing teams threatened not to play against the Dodgers. His own teammates threatened to sit out games. Jim Crow laws also prevented Robinson from using the same hotels and restaurants as his teammates while playing in the South.
However, Robinson did have the support of Branch Rickey, who was the president and general manager of the Dodgers. Rickey helped integrate MLB by signing Robinson to the Dodgers.
According to biography.com, Rickey knew that Robinson would face racism and discrimination so he made Robinson promise to not fight back when confronted with racism’s ugly Americans as it would jeopardize the chances of African American players who would follow him if he actually broke down MLB’s color barrier.
“I thought a lot of what was going on was strategy from the teams, but I wasn’t going to let them upset me,” Robinson said in a rare interview with Dick Cavett in 1972. “I kept remembering what my mother told me as a kid.
“With the advice that I got from Mr. Rickey and the encouragement and guidance I got from my wife at home, we were able to withstand most of the situations that came up,” he added. “We were prepared because of the number of people on our side.”
While each city brought its own unique trials for Robinson, it was in Philadelphia that Robinson was subjected to the harshest treatment, most notably by the Philadelphia Phillies and their manager, Ben Chapman.
During one game, Chapman and his team shouted derogatory terms and racial slurs at Robinson from their dugout.
“In terms of race, they yelled everything at me; it was quite vicious,” Robinson said in the interview with Dick Cavett. “I think the Philadelphia Phillies with Ben Chapman, was perhaps the most vicious of any people in terms of name calling.”
Chapman would receive backlash for his treatment of Robinson. To prove he had nothing personal against Robinson, Chapman set up a photo shoot with Robinson.
In the book “I Never Had It Made: An Autobiography of Jackie Robinson” by Robinson and Alfred Duckett, he recalled how taking the photo with Chapman was one of the most difficult things he had to do.
“There were times,” Robinson wrote, “after I had bowed to humiliation like shaking hands with Chapman, when deep depression and speculation as to whether it was all worthwhile would seize me.”
Despite the treatment Robinson endured, he would receive encouragement from several MLB staffers including Phillies player Lee Handley.
“There was a fellow by the name of Lee Handley on that ballclub that came down to first base when I was there and apologized for the Phillies,” Robinson said in the interview with Dick Cavett.
“He said ‘I just want you to know all of us don’t feel that way, but it’s been led by the manager and many of the guys are doing it simply because of instructions, I would have to imagine.’
“It did give me a good feeling to know that in spite of what was coming out of the Phillie dugout, one guy would come down and say that he’s awfully sorry,” he added.
In his first year with the Dodgers, Robinson would help the team go 94-60 in 1947. He would win the Rookie of the Year Award and the team reached the World Series. He also led the National League in stolen bases.
With Robinson as the catalyst, the Dodgers won six pennants in his 10 seasons. He dominated games on the base paths, stealing home 19 times while riling opposing pitchers with his daring base-running style.
He retired in 1957 with a career batting average of .311, below Kirby Puckett’s .318 and ahead of former Derek Jeter’s .310. Robinson died in 1972.
The Dodgers was the first team to retire Robinson’s uniform number 42. In 1997, MLB universally retired his uniform number across all major league teams; he was the first pro athlete in any sport to be honored that way.
Initiated for the first time on April 15, 2004, MLB has adopted a new annual tradition, “Jackie Robinson Day,” on which every player on every team wears number 42.
In April 2016, Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed a resolution not only honoring the lifetime achievements and lasting influence of Robinson, but also apologizing for the emotional assault he faced as a player while visiting Philadelphia.
Councilmember Helen Gym presented the resolution that was sent to Robinson’s widow, Rachel.
“He faced tremendous racism in our city,” Gym said. “It was something he never forgot, but neither should we. The resolution wasn’t just honoring Jackie Robinson, but it was an official apology on behalf of the city for the racism that he endured as a player while he was here.”
The honorarium not only recognizes his baseball excellence, but the heroism required to be excellent under the horrendous circumstances he had to overcome as a person, she said.
“When we talk about having conversations about truth, reconciliation and healing, it has to start with an apology,” she added. “No resolution can make up for historical acts, the breaking of public trusts or for the communities left behind, but we always have a chance of moving forward by admitting what was wrong, apologizing for it and learning from our mistakes.”
