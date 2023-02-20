In 2007, the U.S. economy was headed to the Great Recession brought on by the financial crisis which dried up credit for individuals, businesses and also shut down the auto industry.
As a result of the deregulation of the financial services industry, many banks, whose main business was financing mortgages, were allowed to create and sell risky financial products backed by mortgages. The banks then over sold mortgages to people who couldn’t afford them. When interest rates rose, millions of homeowners defaulted on their mortgages causing the U.S. financial system to collapse. This brought the nation’s economy, one of the world’s strongest, to a grinding halt.
But Barack Obama, then the Junior Senator from Illinois was riding a high of popularity fueled by his book sales and oratory skills showcased at huge crowds around the country.
In October 2008, Obama spoke to an enchanted crowd of neighborhood people and Temple students at Sullivan Progress Plaza on N. Broad Street.
At the time, some political observers said Obama’s resume was too thin and he had a funny sounding name and that it was former U.S. Sen. Hilary Clinton’s (D-NY) turn. Others said Obama needed to strike while he was hot.
To be sure, after two terms of Republican President George W. Bush’s tax cuts for the wealthy and wars in Iraq and Afghanistan drove up the deficit — people wanted change.
“The economy was in shambles,” said long-time political operative Maurice Floyd.
For their part, the public had already spent more than $4 million for his books, “Dreams of My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.”
They were enamored by Barack Obama, who referred to himself as a “skinny kid with a funny name,” during the keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention that launched him onto the national stage. He had oratory skills reminiscent of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or Malcolm X and sometimes riffed in the familiar cadence of a Southern Baptist minister. He sang “Amazing Grace” while delivering a stirring eulogy for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was murdered during a mass shooting by a white supremacist at his church in 2015. Obama literally dropped the mic to wild applause after roasting political foes at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2016. “Obama out,” he said.
And even in a recession, voters opened their pocketbooks and wallets to donate to his campaign, along with the big money donors, who were not to be left behind – to the tune of a record $778.6 million.
“He was just a great candidate and when you can raise money like that and you are knowledgeable with substance in reference to the economy and other issues and you speak like that, it’s a home run,” Floyd said.
Turns out Obama’s messages of “Yes we can or Si Se Puede” and “Change you can believe in” resonated with the voters.
“Yes we can!” said Philadelphia City Council Member Anthony Phillips, (D. 9th) “That line I thought energized people to make them think that they could make a strong difference by having people of diverse backgrounds coming together to solidify change. He did a great job with his messaging.”
Obama, Phillips, said, “made sure he told his story about his family and his children, his background his education, obstacles and successes.”
But the other thing that the Obama campaign was extremely effective with was social media, which it used not only to engage voters, especially those younger and college-age, but was also used to raise huge sums of money from small donors.
“Obama showed us the power of social media,” Floyd said. “He used it to the max. He really did some things that took politics to another level, like how to run a campaign.”
Obama made himself into a brand. In fact, critics complained that he was being promoted as a rock star.
As a result, the 2008 Democratic primary presidential campaign between Obama and Clinton was highly competitive and neither was able to get a majority of the delegates.
But Obama led Clinton with 16.7 million votes, of 49% percent, to her 16.2 million votes or 47.6%.
Eventually, Clinton ended her campaign and endorsed Obama, which gave him the Democratic nomination for president.
Subsequently, Obama who won 365 electoral votes went on the defeat the late Sen. John McCain (R.-Az.), who won 173 electoral votes, to become the 44th President of the U.S. and the first African American to win that seat. Obama also won the 69.4 million popular votes, or 52.9%, over McCain who won 59.9 million votes, or 45.64%.
In 2012, Obama was re-elected for another four-year term by defeating Mitt Romney. In that election, Obama won 332 electoral votes to Romney’s 206.
During his rise to the U.S. presidency, Obama was first elected to the Illinois state senate in 1996 and represented the 13th district, which included much of Chicago’s south side. He served in that seat until 2002.
In 2000, Obama ran for U.S. congress against Bobby Rush, a four-term incumbent and former member of the Black Panther Party. Obama lost by a 2-1 margin.
But in 2004, Obama ran for U.S. Senate and defeated Alan Keyes, an African American, who was a Republican.
“There are so many lessons to be learned from Obama’s campaign,” Phillips said.
