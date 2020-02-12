W. Wilson Goode

Wilson Goode, whose family migrated to Philadelphia from the South, became the city’s first Black mayor.

—Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries

Born in a family of North Carolina tenant farmers in 1938, Wilson Goode became Philadelphia’s first African-American mayor. Goode’s parents worked as tenant farmers in Seaboard, North Carolina, during the Great Depression and throughout the 1940s. Goode was fifteen when his family decided to move to Philadelphia in 1954. After graduating from John Bartram High School, Goode earned his undergraduate degree from Morgan State University and a master’s degree in government administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

