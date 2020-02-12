Tom Bradley

Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley on Nov. 3, 1982, in the hours before his close loss to George Deukmejian in the governor’s race. — Associated Press

Tom Bradley was the first Black mayor of Los Angeles. Running against Mayor Sam Yorty in 1969, Bradley was challenging a city establishment that made little room for minorities. While other Black mayoral candidates in Detroit, Cleveland, Gary and Newark could count on large Black populations to counter white resistance, Bradley’s Los Angeles was overwhelmingly white, with a Black population of less than 18 percent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.