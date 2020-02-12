Shirley Chisholm

In this May 16, 1972, file photo, Rep. Shirley Chisholm, D-NY, talks during a speech in San Francisco while campaigning for the U.S. Presidency. Reaching out to hose who had been marginalized in the power structure as she did in her congressional campaign, Chisholm became the nation’s first Black major-party presidential candidate, competing in 12 state primaries and winning 28 delegates. — AP Photo/ Richard Drew, File

 Richard Drew

Shirley Anita St. Hill Chisholm was the first African American woman in Congress (1968) and the first woman and African American to seek the nomination for president of the United States from one of the two major political parties (1972). Her motto and title of her autobiography—Unbossed and Unbought—illustrated her outspoken advocacy for women and minorities during her seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

