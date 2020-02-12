Harold Washington

Harold Washington waves to cheering supporters as he announced victory in his bid for re-election as mayor of Chicago. — AP/Fred Jewell

 Fred Jewell

Harold Washington was elected Chicago’s first African-American mayor in 1983. A former representative, Washington had been the sixth in a series of Black legislators from his inner-city district, beginning with Republican Oscar De Priest in 1928. He differed from his predecessors, however, in that he lacked the support of Chicago’s powerful Democratic political machine.

