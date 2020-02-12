Edward Brooke

Edward Brooke after winning the Republican nomination for Senate in 1966. —AP Photo/Frank C. Curtin

Edward Brooke III, who served as attorney general of Massachusetts before becoming the first African-American elected to the U.S. Senate by a popular vote, was an epic figure in the politics of the 1960s and 1970s. With his ardent support for civil rights, faith in the ability of an active and engaged government to address economic and social challenges, and deep skepticism about the Vietnam War, he took the lead in a liberal Republican vanguard.

