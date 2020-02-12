Doug Wilder

L. Douglas Wilder is sworn in as the 66th Governor of Virginia during a ceremony outside the Capitol in Richmond Saturday January 13, 1990. Wilder became the first elected black Governor of the United States. Former Governor Gerald Baliles is at right.

—AP Photo / Ken Bennett

 Ken Bennett

In 1990, L. Douglas Wilder of Virginia became the nation’s first elected Black governor as he took the oath of office in Richmond, Virginia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.