David Dinkins

Former Mayor of New York City David Dinkins. — AP File Photo/Frank Franklin II

David Dinkins was elected the first Black mayor of New York City. He served one term, from 1990 to 1993. Before entering politics, Dinkins was among the more than 20,000 Montford Point Marines, the first African-American U.S. Marines. Dinkins’ service was 1945–1946. He graduated cum laude from Howard University and received his law degree from Brooklyn Law School.

