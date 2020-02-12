Carol Moseley Braun

Democrat Carol Moseley Braun, the only Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, on Sept. 22, 2003.

— Ron Edmonds / AP

The first African–American woman Senator, Carol Moseley–Braun was also only the second Black Senator since the Reconstruction Era. “I cannot escape the fact that I come to the Senate as a symbol of hope and change,” Moseley–Braun said shortly after being sworn in to office in 1993. “Nor would I want to, because my presence in and of itself will change the U.S. Senate.” During her single term in office, Senator Moseley–Braun advocated for civil rights issues and for legislation on crime, education, and families.

