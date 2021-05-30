The government that allowed the Tulsa massacre to take place is the same government that then allowed Greenwood to waste away without any effort at restoration, indicating the active and passive cooperation of city, state and federal government in destroying one of the most brilliant centers of Black life and business in the country.
Historical accounts note that city police and local groups of national guardsmen helped arm the mob that would ultimately torch the district, and left Black residents and their property without protection.
“It was a continuation of the Civil War. We get it wrong to think the Civil War ended in 1865. What the first American Civil War was about, and then as it continued within Reconstruction, was a civil war to further expand and institutionalize white privilege,” said Anthony Monteiro, founder of the Saturday Free School for Philosophy and Black Liberation.
“When the opportunity presented itself, the poor whites who had come from Southern states, seeking their fortune with a civil war mentality, immediately took advantage of the Tulsa situation to try to drive Black people out of Oklahoma and take whatever they had accumulated. So, the issues of race and the denial of Black folks’ equality was what drove the conflict in Oklahoma and it exploded with the Tulsa Massacre.”
Monteiro’s view establishes the massacre as inevitable, given the federal government’s failure to fully secure the South. Such an idea is furthered by what is described as a partnership between those who were actually committing the crimes and the officials who were supposed to protect residents and property.
According to a 2001 report by the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission that detailed “state and city culpability”: “While the after-action reports are sparse, they create a picture of the local units of the Guard working in close conjunction with the local civilian authorities to disarm and arrest Greenwood residents. It was those same civilian authorities who were later criticized for burning, looting and killing in Greenwood.”
Timothy Welbeck, a professor in Temple University’s Africology Department, shared a similar view as Monteiro.
“Greenwood, which was slightly north of Tulsa, was able to thrive in spite of the restrictions and tolls by segregation. The people of Greenwood took great pride in building one of the most affluent communities in the country. There were more than 15 millionaires, they had school systems, they had their own economy that was booming. So, while the impetus for the riots was said to have been the alleged assault on Sarah Page, much of the underlying motive was a sense of resentment toward these Black people who were flourishing in Greenwood, better than almost any other group in the entire nation,” said Welbeck.
“So when there was then an opportunity to undermine that, they seized it and they had government help. The government armed much of the mob that was there. The government also made little or no attempt to stop the mob and the level of carnage the mob exacted was unspeakable. They were burning houses, burning people, shooting men, women and children, regardless of whether they were fighting back.”
As far as immediate federal fault prior to the massacre, Welbeck said it is “hard to say” because “it occurred within days of the alleged assault that by most accounts was false. From the time of the alleged assault to the actual massacre was a few days. I’m not certain there could have been an organized federal response with the way we see today.”
However, a broader fault was the government’s inaction to secure Black people’s constitutional rights, Welbeck said. “There was culpability with the federal government in its breeding an atmosphere that allowed segregation to continue and for some of this type of hostility to go unchecked, especially when it proved violent.”
The state and local culpability section in the 2001 Commission report, written by Alfred L. Brophy, said the government’s inaction after the massacre further cemented Greenwood’s demise. No one was ever convicted of a crime against Greenwood and its people, according to the report, though most of the approximately 70 indictments brought forth by the all-white grand jury were against Black people.
In addition, no funds were provided for the rebuilding of Greenwood. Instead, officials tried to make rebuilding more difficult, including an effort to enact a fire code that would have crippled Black business owners. A court struck the fire code down.
“And so, having won one court victory, Greenwood residents were left to their own devices: free to rebuild their property, but without the direct assistance from the city that was crucial to doing so,” Brophy wrote in the report.
Welbeck described the government’s indifference as devastating.
“Not bringing people to account for their crimes when you are helping to arm some of the mob that participates in these crimes, and then don’t try to help rebuild a community that’s destroyed, it’s devastating on every level,” he said. “For Black people in 1921 to build such a thriving city was a miracle in and of itself. And then to have that destroyed by a partnership with local, private and government officials, was something hard to deal with.”
Welbeck added, however, that it is “never too late” to make reparations for the massacre.
“To my knowledge, there have not been any direct reparations paid to the defendants and those who had property destroyed and whose lives were lost. The federal government could have had a greater role in facilitating that process afterwards. It’s a missed opportunity on the part of the federal government,” he said.
“[But] it’s never too late to do what’s right and while many of the direct victims are no longer living, there is still meaningful opportunity to right the wrongs, particularly considering that this was not just personal property damage, but an entire community destroyed that never fully recovered. It’s a great opportunity on the part of the government of Oklahoma and the government of the United States to help repair and restore what was lost. That could be in direct investments to the descendants of those who had property that was damaged [or] investment in the community to restore some of the institutions.”
Monteiro agreed that reparations would be the “moral” move for the government, but in more than just a rebuilding of what once was.
“Reparations would not be for the Greenwood section or rebuilding that. I think it would have to be an examination of all of the barriers and systemic obstacles to Black progress and Black equality in Oklahoma and setting in place structures and institutions that one, overcome those inequalities that are in education, health care, housing, employment,” he said. “And certainly, that in the state’s budget, there has to be [funding] set aside each year that goes specifically to the uplift of the Black community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.