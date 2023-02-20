Democrats and Republicans have both used gerrymandering, a method of drawing voting districts to effect electoral outcomes to favor themselves in an election. However, Republicans have been more aggressive in ignoring court orders, as seen in Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio. A New York Times article released Aug. 9, 2022, showed the inequity of recently drawn congressional maps. Normally, a trial would almost certainly conclude that Republican legislators illegally drew congressional maps in those states along racial or partisan lines. Previously, judges who reached similar conclusions ordered new maps or had them drawn by an expert to ensure fairness in upcoming elections.
In an interview, Richard L. Hasen, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and the director of its Safeguarding Democracy Project, stated “We’re seeing a revolution in courts’ willingness to allow elections to go forward under illegal or unconstitutional rules, and that’s creating a situation in which states are getting one free illegal election before they must change their rules.
Gerrymandering in the House, on the other hand, gave Republicans a smaller advantage than is commonly assumed. The current map favors Republicans only slightly, and both parties had a legitimate shot at controlling the House every two years, according to Nate Cohn, The Time’s chief political commentator.
There appears to be two reasons for this. First, Republicans have been more active than Democrats across the country. As political expert David Wasserman recently wrote on NBC News: Sept. 21,2022.
The first example is Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. The Republican Party gained four seats in the Florida Senate because of the plan that DeSantis pushed through the state legislature with overwhelming support.
Many heavily blue states, including California, Colorado, New Jersey, Virginia and Washington used bipartisan redistricting commissions to produce neutral or only marginally Democratic-leaning political maps, according to Wasserman. In addition, state courts in Maryland and New York rejected Democratic legislatures’ attempts at gerrymandering.
In contrast, Republicans were able to manipulate congressional maps in states such as Georgia, Kansas, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas to their advantage, and the conservative-dominated Supreme Court of the United States blocked lower court orders to draw new Black majority districts in Alabama and Louisiana. Again, the preceding demonstrates the necessity of voting in midterm elections and becoming knowledgeable about state politics.
The second is discussed in “Why Cities Lose,” a book written by Stanford University political scientist Jonathan Rodden. Many Democratic voters live in densely populated urban areas. As a result, even Democratic state officials find it difficult to avoid drawing districts in which Democratic candidates for the House win by large margins.
In the book, published by Basic Books, he outlined how, in the late nineteenth century, rural support for Democrats began to grow due to the rise of industry. However, in modern-day America, the party has become home to liberals, minorities, members of the LGBTQ+ community and creative artists. This benefits election outcomes in cities but not in the suburbs, where many people claim tradition over equity.
However, all is not lost for Democrats. Some Republican gerrymandering attempts have been thwarted by the courts, most notably in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Democrats have established their own gerrymandering in Illinois, New Mexico, and Oregon. In an Associated Press report dated Oct. 28, 2021, using their control of the state legislature, Illinois Democrats pushed through new congressional district lines designed to eliminate two Republican-held districts and send more Democrats to Washington.
“I’m proud of this map,” said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, a sponsor of the redistricting legislation. “This is a fair map, and it reflects the diversity of the state of Illinois.” He also said lawmakers chose to unite communities “that shared political philosophies and policy objectives.”
The election of Donald Trump is a further indicator of the change in voting behavior. In recent years, the Trump effect has diminished the once-dominant Republicans in the House of Representatives. Rural areas remain staunchly conservative, although college-educated voters in the suburbs have shifted toward Democrats, assisting them in gaining seats.
Jane Mayer of The New Yorker has reported in her article titled “State Legislature are Torching Democracy” that gerrymandering is a serious threat to American democracy, particularly in the process of creating state legislative districts. Some states, such as North Carolina, may also redistrict their congressional districts before 2030, particularly if a forthcoming Supreme Court judgment limits the authority of state courts. Nonetheless, if you were to rank the current risks to American democracy, gerrymandering would not be at the top.
Mayer, with the assistance of David Pepper, an election-law professor, a novelist, a one-time Cincinnati city councilman, and a former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party pointed out a continuing issue when discussing state politics: “No one knows anything about statehouses,” he said. “They can’t even name their state representatives. And it’s getting worse every year, since the local media’s dying and the statehouse bureaus are being hollowed out.”
The decline of local newspapers and newsrooms that used to inform communities about what was going on in their city and state governments leads to fewer issues being discussed, and with more of the larger news channels focusing on Washington, these major legislative changes can take place without the general public noticing until it is too late.
Add to that the Republican Party running candidates who are election deniers whenever they lose an election, as seen in Arizona with Kari Lake. The lack of representation for residents of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as the new conservative Supreme Court gerrymandering, is no longer as prominent an issue as it once was.
