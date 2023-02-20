BEFORE HAND
Revolutionary War: Apr 19, 1775 – Sep 3, 1783
War of 1812: June 1812-February 1815 The British are back, kidnapping U.S. seaman into their undermanned navy and limiting U.S. trade in Europe.
Black soldiers served in every war this country has fought including the two that established its sovereignty.
(Star Spangled Banner is written in protest of Black soldiers fighting with the British who, promised them freedom:
No refuge could save the hireling and slave
From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,
And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.)
But the Militia Act of 1792 “barred Negros from barring arms for the U.S. Army” without regard for past service.
The Civil War April 12, 1861 – April 9, 1865
President Abraham Lincoln considers opening the doors to Black soldiers. Abolitionists such as Fredrick Douglas try to persuade Lincoln to allow Blacks to fight. In the meantime, two Union generals fighting in Missouri and South Carolina, respectively, emancipate the enslaved in their regions and invite them into their battles. Their orders are overturned by superiors.
“Once you let the black man get upon his person the brass letter, U.S., let him get an eagle on his button, and a musket on his shoulder and bullets in his pocket, there is no power on earth that can deny that he has earned the right to citizenship.”
— Frederick Douglass
BLACKS (UNOFFICIALLY) SUIT UP –
The First South Carolina Infantry (African Descent) was not officially organized until January 1863; however, three companies of the regiment were on coastal expeditions as early as November 1862. They would become the Thirty-third USCI. Similarly, the First Kansas Colored Infantry (later the Seventy-ninth [new] USCI) was not mustered into service until January 1863, even though the regiment had already participated in the action at Island Mound, Missouri, on Oct. 27, 1862. These early unofficial Regiments received little federal support, but they showed the strength of African Americans’ desire to fight for freedom.
THE SECOND CONFISCATION AND MILITIA ACT OF JULY 17, 1862
authorizes Lincoln to enlist Black soldiers
In the Battle of Island Mound in Bates County, Missouri, Oct. 28-29, 1862, African-American troops join white union soldiers to subdue Confederate guerillas. The New York Times highlighted the “desperate bravery” Black soldiers exhibited in gaining the Union win.
Lincoln issues the EMANCIPATION PROCLAMATION IN JAN. 1, 1863, officially allowing Blacks to fight for their freedom:
“And I further declare and make known, that such persons of suitable condition, will be received into the armed service of the United States to garrison forts, positions, stations, and other places, and to man vessels of all sorts in said service.”
With these words, the Union army changed.
In late January 1863, Massachusetts Gov. John Andrew raised the North’s first African American regiment. Enrollment was slow until Gen. Lorenzo Thomas recruited in the lower Mississippi valley in March. All officers of such units were white, but that policy was softened to allow African American surgeons and chaplains.
By the end of the war, there were at least 87 African American officers in the Union army. Thomas succeeded, and on May 22, 1863, the Bureau of Colored Troops was established to coordinate and organize regiments from all parts of the country. The bureau’s procedures and rules were specific and strict. All African American regiments were now to be designated United States Colored Troops (USCT). Some Black regiments retained state names and a few Gulf troops were called Corps d’Afrique.
Samuel Cabble, for example, a private in the 55 Massachusetts Infantry was enslaved before he joined the army. He was 21 years old.
The black troops, however, faced greater peril than white troops when captured by the Confederate Army. In 1863, the Confederate Congress threatened to punish severely officers of black troops and to enslave Black soldiers. As a result, Lincoln issued General Order 233, threatening reprisal on Confederate prisoners of war (POWs) for any mistreatment of black Troops. Although the threat generally restrained the Confederates, Black captives were typically treated more harshly than white captives. In perhaps the most heinous known example of abuse, Confederate soldiers shot to death Black Union soldiers captured at the Fort Pillow, Tennessee, engagement of 1864. Confederate General Nathan B. Forrest witnessed the massacre and did nothing to stop it.
VICTORY IN 1865
At war’s end, about 180,000 Black men had served as soldiers in the U.S. Army. This was about 10% of the total Union fighting force. Most—about 90,000—were formerly enslaved people (“contraband”) from the Confederate states. About half of the rest were from the loyal border states, and the rest were free Black people from the North. Forty-thousand Black soldiers died in the war: 10,000 in battle and 30,000 from illness or infection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.