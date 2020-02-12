Recently the country has seen the election of African-American women to lead major U.S. cities. In Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms; in New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell; in Charlotte, N.C., Vi Lyles; and in San Francisco, California, London Breed.
YEAH, Inc. (Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout) is a youth-led community-based nonprofit in Philadelphia that works with teens ages 13 to 19 who have witnessed or engaged in violence. By creating a safe space on evenings and focusing on community engagement, conflict resolution, and w…
