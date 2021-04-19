CAPE TOWN, South Africa — A wildfire that burned vast areas of Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain, historical landmarks and a university library that houses priceless collections of African antiquities was largely under control late Monday as evacuees were allowed to return to their homes in the area.
The fire was about 70 to 80% contained, although there was a danger it could flare up again due to strong winds, said Philip Prins, fire manager for Table Mountain National Park. It began Sunday morning near the memorial to colonial leader Cecil Rhodes and quickly spread uncontrolled beneath Devil’s Peak in Table Mountain National Park in an area popular with weekend hikers and cyclists.
By Monday, winds approaching 30 mph had pushed the fire toward densely populated areas above downtown Cape Town, forcing the evacuation of residents living along some edges of the park. Well-known tourist sites such as the Table Mountain aerial cableway and the nearby Kirstenbosch National Botanical were temporarily closed.
A line of thick smoke billowed along the edge of Devil’s Peak toward the top of the mountain above the city for most of the day, engulfing office buildings and the Cape Town port in a choking white cloud.
More than 200 firefighters and emergency personnel battled the blaze, while four helicopters and a spotter aircraft that assisted Sunday were grounded Monday due to the strong winds.
Three firefighters were hospitalized with serious burns, said J.P. Smith, a Cape Town security official. No other injuries were reported.
At the University of Cape Town, known as UCT, officials inspected the damage to the historic Jagger Library, which contained rare collections of African books and archives.
“The library is our greatest loss,” the university’s vice chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, told a local radio station. “Some of these cannot be replaced by insurance, and that is a sad day for us.”
Ujala Satgoor, executive director of UCT Libraries, described how “some of us watched, from on-site, with horror and helplessness” as the building burned.
“At this stage, we can confirm the Reading Room is completely gutted,” she said. “Thankfully the fire detection system in place triggered the fire shutters, thereby preventing the spread of the fire to other parts of the library.”
Satgoor confirmed that “some of our valuable collections have been lost,” adding that “a full assessment can only be done once the building has been declared safe and we can enter.”
The library houses printed and audiovisual materials on African studies as well as 1,300 sub-collections of unique manuscripts and personal papers, and more than 85,000 books and pamphlets on African studies including up-to-date materials and works on Africa and South Africa printed before 1925, according to the UCT website. It also contains one of the most extensive African film collections in the world, the website added.
Blade Mzimande, the South African minister of higher education, science and innovation, said the library housed the archives of the ruling African National Congress and publications of its years as an underground movement fighting South Africa’s white apartheid government. It was unclear whether the ANC archives had been destroyed.
