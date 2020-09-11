South Africa’s biggest retailers say they have put a pause on selling TRESemmé products following widespread protests over a controversial ad featuring Black hair.

Retailers including Pick N Pay, Woolworths and Dischemall say they have removed TRESemmé products from their shelves, as has Clicks, the retailer that originally published the ad.

“Given the recent concern about the language used by TRESemmé to advertise their product line, we have decided to remove the products from our shelves while we engage with the supplier,” a spokesperson for Pick N Pay told CNN.

Two advertisements, one showing a Black woman’s hair and labeling it “frizzy and dull,” the other showing blonde hair, labeling it, “fine and flat” and “normal” set off protests at Clicks.

The content and images of the ad were provided by TRESemmé, an American brand of hair care products, according to the company’s group CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder.

The pharmacy chain was forced to close on Wednesday in response to protests led by the opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). They used social media to denounce the adverts as “racist” and “dehumanizing.”

Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, admitted the ad promoted racist stereotypes.

The director involved in the campaign has since left the company and the country, Unilever said in a joint statement with the EFF on Thursday. The British-Dutch company promised an internal investigation and said it would take necessary disciplinary action if needed.

“Unilever expresses its remorse to all South Africans, Black women in particular, for the racist TRESemmé SA image,” it added.

Unilever will withdraw all TRESemmé SA products from retail stores for 10 days as a “demonstration of its remorse for the offensive and racist image.” It promised to donate 10,000 sanitary pads and sanitizers to informal settlements.

Clicks will withdraw all TRESemmé SA products from its stores and replace them with locally sourced hair care brands, it said in a joint statement with the EFF on Thursday.

The company will also donate 50,000 sanitary pads and 50,000 sanitizers and masks to rural settlements. The pharmacy chain said it will award five pharmaceutical scholarships to Black and female students orphaned by HIV and AIDS.

“There is a long history of hair-related racism in South Africa,” said Botlhale Tshetlo, the founder of Hairtural Studio, a natural hair salon in Johannesburg.

“During apartheid, a hair pencil test was used to determine racial identity. A pencil was pushed through the hair, if it got stuck in the hair and didn’t fall, the person was classified as Black.”

A lot more shelf space is given to American brands than local brands, despite the South African climate being dryer than America, she said.

“Stocking local brands that are better formulated for the South African consumer is an important decision, long overdue,” Tshetlo added.