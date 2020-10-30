As the season changes from summer to fall and there is a transition from the hot sweltering sun beating down to a chill in the air, we start thinking about staying warm. We think about comfort foods. One of the most warming and comforting food that we enjoy is a nice wholesome, hearty bowl of soup. You know what they say, chicken soup is good for the soul but it is also good to stave off a cold or the flu. Believe it or not a bowl of soup is a staple all across the Caribbean.

Yes, it’s hot in the Caribbean with days ranging from 80 degrees to 90 something degrees but we still love our soups. The soups are hearty, filling and deliciously good for you. They are usually a one pot meal, so they are easy to clean up.

Most soups across the Caribbean usually start off with a base of Grace Soup Mix in the packet. Whether its chicken, beef, goat, fish tea (soup), red peas, callaloo soup or the old fashion pepper pot soup; we all have our favorites and you can find it in a Grace soup starter packet. How hearty the soup is will depend on whether you are extremely hungry, a little hungry or just a little sick. If you need a full belly, root vegetables like yam, carrots, potatoes, or green bananas, pumpkin, and dumplings are added for that rib sticking effect. If you are not feeling well, then just the lighter vegetables like carrots, chayote and other squashes are added, maybe even a few small pieces of corn.

Our favorite memories are centered around eating a delicious bowl of our mother’s chicken soup. All of us sisters would sit and watch as she prepared all the ingredients and put it together in a big shiny aluminum pot that she bought especially for soup for a family of 8. The smell and the taste is always the same. It did not matter how hard any one of us tried to duplicate her recipe, it seems impossible. Our children always reminded us that our chicken soup is good but not like their grandmom’s. Since our children are now grown, we seldom cook our own. We often stop in at one of the Caribbean restaurants to buy a large cup of our favorite soup.

Soups are not only served as a family meal in the Caribbean, but also at any large gatherings like weddings or even funerals. Exotic soups from the Caribbean, sounds strange, like cow heel soup in Trinidad & Tobago, manish water soup (goat soup) in Jamaica, peas and dumplings in the Bahamas, goat water Antigua and Barbuda and chicken foot soup cooked various ways throughout the many islands. In addition to its taste, soup is also popular in the region because it is very cost effective and helps families to feed their children while stretching their dollars.

Events in Jamaica where meals are served, guests are never fully satisfied unless there is goat soup a/k/a manish water on the menu. At an open event, like a cookout it is often impossible to get a head count of the number of people who will end up attending the function. Serving soup as one of the dishes is a great way of making sure that all guests are fed. A cup of good soup always satisfies the palette.

One common soup that people in the Caribbean enjoy wholeheartedly but people in this country tend to balk at is chicken foot soup. Sounds gross to some, looks gross to others. Don’t knock it ‘til you try it. Most of the Caribbean soups are very healthy because they are not cream based. The ingredients are not processed. They are not calorie packed. And even if there are some calories they are not bad calories. It is interesting that bone broth has become a phenomenon in the United States within the last few years. Chicken feet (used in the Caribbean for centuries) for instance, has become quite popular in the bone broth arena especially since Chung-Hsing University in Taiwan has confirmed that chicken feet, are rich in collagen (holds our body together) a good source of hyaluronic acid (prevents the effects of aging). Hmmm, this could be the real reason that most Caribbean people have naturally beautiful skin and look so young!

To be frank there are no rules or limits when making a favorite pot of soup. The recipe may vary depending on what root vegetables or even leftovers that the cook wants to include.

Imagine when we lived in the islands, we would shudder and shiver when the temperature dropped to the low 70s and 60s. Now that we are living here in the United States, we know what real bone-chilling cold is. It’s time for a hearty bowl of soup. When we come in from the snowy winter weather, there is nothing like it when a hot (not warm) bowl of soup with our favorite ingredients from back home is waiting for us. Many of these soups are on the menus of Caribbean restaurants all across the Philadelphia area. Continue to support our local Caribbean restaurants that we mentioned in the article last week, by stopping in an getting yourself a delicious cup or bowl of soup!!

Chicken soup recipe

INGREDIENTS:

 3 Chicken Leg Quarters

 3 Medium Potatoes cut into small chunks

 1 Chayote aka Cho-cho cut into 8 pieces

 4 Carrots chopped (shread half of one)

 1/2 lb Pumpkin chopped

 2 Stalks of Scallion chopped

 6 Sprigs of Thyme

 1 Scotch Bonnet Pepper

 Chicken noodle powder soup mix

1. Boil chicken thighs

2. Add carrots, corn, chayote (cho-cho) & pumpkin

3. Cover pot and cook on medium heat for 45 minutes

4. Add dumpling then stir it up

5. After 20 minutes add potatoes then stir

6. 10 minutes later add scallion, thyme, pimento seeds & Scotch Bonnet pepper

7. Stir it up and add chicken soup flavour mix

8. Cook for 5-7 minutes then add salt and pepper to taste