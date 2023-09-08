Current First Deputy Commissioner John M. Stanford Jr. will assume the role of Interim Police Commissioner when Commissioner Danielle Outlaw leaves on September 22. Although I will not criticize Outlaw for what she did and didn’t do as Commissioner, I will say- based on what I’ve seen and heard in my roles as a host at a Black radio station, columnist at a Black newspaper and activist in the Black community- her tenure has been a disappointment.
However, things “apparently” will be improving when Stanford takes over in two weeks. But before explaining that, allow me to explain why I specifically referenced “Black Philadelphia” in this article’s headline.
I used the term “Black Philadelphia” because Black elected/appointed officials have an obligation to Black people for two reasons:
One- those officials got their positions because of Black voters and/or Black activism.
Two- those officials got their positions because of Black ancestors and Black elders who sacrificed their blood, sweat, tears, and even lives.
And I especially use the term “Black Philadelphia” in relation to the police because, historically and currently, cops have acted and continue to act like an occupying army when they travel through our neighborhoods.
For example, Philadelphia in 1979 became the first city in the country to be sued by the U.S. Justice Department for committing and condoning “widespread and severe” acts of police misconduct. Moreover, Human Rights Watch reported in 1998 that the “Philadelphia police department [in terms of]… brutality… has one of the worst reputations of big city … departments in the United States. Moreover, the persistence … of the [brutality and corruption] cycles indicate that between the front-page news stories, the City and its police force are failing … to hold … police accountable. The result is an undisturbed culture of impunity that surfaces and is renewed with each successive scandal, as each new generation of police officers is taught through example that their leadership accepts corruption and excessive force.”
By the way, as documented in 2021 by Drexel University’s Urban Health Collaborative, “Black people were victims of homicides [committed] by police in Philadelphia at 9.2 times the rate of white people” and “82% of homicides [committed] by Philadelphia police occurred in census tracts that are 50% or more Black or Hispanic.”
Apart from cops killing us, it’s my position that about 99.9% of the brutality, the aggression, the escalation and the unprofessionalism are inflicted upon and directed toward Black and Brown people. Just ask Dennis Plowden, Walter Wallace and Eddie Irizarry. On second thought, never mind. Philly cops killed them.
If you think I’m unfairly condemning Philly’s police department as racist, answer this question: You’re driving up Broad Street near Temple University at 2:30 a.m. and the lights and sirens of a police car begin flashing and wailing behind you. As the officer exits his vehicle and approaches you, you have the ability to be a Black driver or a white driver. And keep in mind that whether you choose to become or remain Black or choose to become or remain white, you’re operating the same type of car as the person of the other race, wearing the same type of clothing as the person of the other race, and are the same age as the person of the other race. Under those circumstances, would you choose to be a Black driver or a white driver?
If you’re honest, the answer is obvious because the question is rhetorical. Something’s gotta change. And it appears that Stanford will make that change. Here’s why:
1. Solidly Impressive ResumeFirst Deputy Commissioner Stanford has been in law enforcement for 22 years beginning as a County Probation/Parole Officer and has served as Inspector, Commanding Officer of the 19th District and Commanding Officer of the Internal Affairs Division who supervises the Investigative Support Services and the Force/Shooting Investigation Team. And most importantly, he has been working to develop the department’s Early Intervention System to diffuse and deescalate potentially violent situations. In addition, he’s served in the 12th, 18th, and 22nd Districts as well as the South Detective Division. He’s also served as Commander of the Public Affairs/Social Media Unit. More about that in number two below.
2. Culturally Conscious Social Media PresenceOn his Twitter page, @PPDJohnStanford, he posts quotes from Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. about promoting “education and culture for the minds … dignity, equality, and freedom” of all people and about standing tall “at times of challenge and controversy,” posts images celebrating Juneteenth and Kwanzaa, posts comments supporting Black and other businesses in West Parkside and throughout the city, and posts statements recognizing the Boricua Festival.
Such cultural consciousness is a complete rejection of the repulsively racist social media posts on Facebook by 505 Philly cops from 2016-2019 that included the following:
Statement that apprehended suspects, most of whom are Black men, “should be dead.”
Image of a bruised and bloodied Black man was used as a sadistic Facebook profile photo.
Statement that Blacks are like dogs.
Statement that Blacks shopping at Walmart are “creatures” at “the ghetto mart.”
Statement that Islam, with a large number of Black adherents in Philadelphia, is “a cult, not a religion” and that Muslims are “savages.”
Statement that certain delinquent kids, most of whom are Black and are victims of systemic judicial racism, should be “shot in the face.”
3. A Scholar And A GentlemanHe holds a Master’s degree in Organizational Development and Leadership from St. Joseph’s University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Penn State University. Also, he’s a graduate of Northwestern University Center for Public Safety as well as the FBI National Academy’s Senior Management Institute for Police.
4. Word On The StreetI reached out to several of my confidential sources in the Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and DA’s Office to find out what they think about Stanford. And what one of those sources told me pretty much summed up what all of them said: “Stanford is known to be a stand-up guy who’s been doing the right thing for about 20 years.”
In conclusion, although I know Stanford will have no authority regarding any state law, including Legislative Act 111 of 1968, I hope that, at the very least, he makes public comments from time-to-time condemning instances of outrageously egregious police brutality, corruption and other misconduct that are not only tolerated by Act 111 but also are enabled and weaponized by it. For those who don’t know, that act allows a civilian arbitrator from the American Arbitration Association to “ignore findings of fact” regarding brutality, corruption and other misconduct deemed founded by Internal Affairs Division (IAD) and the Police Board of Inquiry (PBI). The act also allows the arbitrator to “reject the punishment” assessed by IAD and PBI “even if the facts as charged have been proven.” In other words, it allows cops to get away with murder.
Accordingly, that act is the root of the police brutality, corruption and other misconduct that infests the Black community. As a result, Interim Commissioner Stanford might be willing to at least publicly talk about it, which might encourage State House and Senate members from Philadelphia to do something about it.
As I said earlier in this article, things “apparently” will be improving when Stanford takes over in two weeks. Time will tell.
Good luck, bro. I mean, good luck, Honorable Interim Police Commissioner Stanford!
