The Sons of Ben, an independent supporters group of the Philadelphia Union, is hosting a fundraiser Sunday in Manayunk to help provide meals and resources to Philadelphia-area residents in need.
Funds will be raised for Chester’s Bernardine Center, a social service organization that’s provided aid to residents since 1986. Donations will benefit the center’s food bank, baby supplies, computer lab and educational programming.
Sons of Ben philanthropy director Eric Justino said the fundraiser is part of the group’s Help Kick Hunger yearly drive.
“We’re really trying to just continue this event that we’ve been doing for a long time,” Justino said “We will continue to grow it and such. We’re still turning the lights on after the pandemic and trying to get these events going, so that’s our focus moving forward.”
According to Sons of Ben President Ryan Bross, the independent supporters group has been working with the Bernardine Center before there was even an MLS team in the area.
“We just want to continue to support them because one of our main mission statements is to support the team and Philadelphia, to grow the game of soccer, and grow the area around the stadium.”
The event will take place Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fat Lady Brewing in Manayunk. For $40, attendees will get two drink tickets, a meal ticket for The Munchy Machine and raffle tickets to win some signed Philadelphia Union gear.
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. In the case you can’t make Sunday’s event, the Sons of Ben are selling stickers to go toward fundraising efforts.
