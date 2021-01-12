W 0hite religious allies played a pivotal role in the civil rights struggle, even risking their lives, and often went unmentioned. But the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in a 1965 speech, thanked white leaders for taking a stance for change.

“The thing that makes me happy is that this is not a Negro struggle. God has inspired many of his white children in this struggle, and they are here with us,” King preached. “We must always make it clear that the tension in our nation is not merely tension between Black men and white men, but it is a tension between justice and injustice.”

Catholic Church leaders prevented many priests and nuns from participating in the Civil Rights Movement, but many still responded to King’s call, said Margaret McGuinness, an author and a professor at La Salle University who spent years working with Catholic nuns and teaching Religion and the Civil Rights Movement.

“The nuns in Selma were forbidden by the bishop of Montgomery, Alabama, from participating in anything having to do with civil rights,” McGuinness said. But they ran Good Samaritan hospitals for African-Americans, and the Sisters of Selma turned the Good Samaritan emergency room into a place where marchers who were injured, beaten or tear-gassed could get help.

“The sisters, out of all the groups of Catholics regardless of how you break it down, probably played a stronger role in the Civil Rights Movement than about anybody,” McGuinness said. “Many of the sisters believed in integration. Many believed that African-Americans were not treated justly.”

Another religious group that responded to King’s call and made a significant difference during the movement were leaders of the Jewish community. During many marches, Jewish protesters walked side-by-side with Blacks.

“King’s Civil Rights Movement was a Black-led movement, and there are white allies involved. I think if there would have been more, perhaps legislation and hearts and minds would have been changed earlier. Perhaps,” said Stanley Arnold, a historian at Northern Illinois University and a former Temple professor. Arnold’s first book, “Building the Beloved Community: Philadelphia’s Interracial Civil Rights Movement and the Origins of Multiculturalism, 1930-1970,” was published in 2014.

The Jewish community joined forces with African Americans to establish a better nation. Jewish leaders took their efforts beyond marching and protesting, helping to found and fund the NAACP in 1909 and to finance groups such as the United Negro College Fund, the National Urban League, the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee and others.

King preached on the unity and similarity of the Jewish and Black communities in 1958 at a American Jewish Congress meeting. “My people were brought to America in chains. Your people were driven here to escape the chains fashioned for them in Europe. Our unity is born of our common struggle for centuries, not only to rid ourselves of bondage, but to make oppression of any people by others an impossibility,” King said.

Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, a leading Jewish theologian, was a friend of King’s and was photographed walking with him during the march from Selma. He presented the Judaism and World Peace award to King in 1965.

“You have a situation with the Jewish community where they endured massacre, unspeakable discrimination and the Holocaust. Within some Jewish communities there was solidarity with the African Americans” in the struggle for social justice, Arnold said. “Many Jews were involved in radical organizations — communists, socialists who were supportive of the Black freedom struggle.”

Among white Protestant leaders, Arnold said, more Northerners were involved in the Civil Rights Movement than Southerners.

Today, more white churches and allies are boldly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Arnold said.

“You see flags and banners of Black Lives Matter at white churches nowadays. That wasn’t happening in the ’50s or ’60s,” he said. “For African Americans who are fighting for social justice, you know in the sense that is a safe space, and those are allies.”