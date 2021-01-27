In this June 7, 2020 file photo, Dwight McKissic, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church, and his wife, Vera McKissic, pray during services in Arlington, Texas. As a student in college and seminary, then as a pastor in Texas, McKissic has been affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention for more than 45 years. Now he’s pondering whether he and his congregation should break away -following the steps of several other Black pastors who exited in dismay over race-related actions of some white SBC leaders. —AP Photo/LM Otero, File