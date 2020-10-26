BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Family, friends, neighbors and city officials gathered last week at the Tom Brown Village Community Center in the Avondale neighborhood for a memorial tribute to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, a 3-year-old girl who was tragically murdered last year.

The somber ceremony on Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of Cupcake’s body being discovered, a tragedy that shook the entire city of Birmingham.

Birmingham City Council partnered with Angels Arms Operation Exploited and Missing Persons to create the annual “Never Again” memorial for Cupcake, with speakers including Mayor Randall Woodfin.

“It’s really hard to find the words of comfort. On the other hand, it gives me strength to stand before you when I see this type of crowd that’s showing love and support,” Woodfin said. “[The community] cares not only about the memory of Cupcake and their family, but the unity of our city when so much has happened.”

City Council President William Parker, Councilor John Hilliard also spoke while law enforcement representatives from the sheriff’s and Birmingham Police Department were in attendance.

The memorial was made possible by the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Birmingham Police Department, the North Avondale Neighborhood Association, and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.

Cupcake was abducted while attending a birthday party at Tom Brown Village on Oct. 12, 2019, and her body was found 10 days later at a Jefferson County landfill.

Patrick Stallworth, 40, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29. are facing state murder charges and federal kidnapping charges in the case.