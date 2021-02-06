By the time of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, A.J. Smitherman had established himself as one of the leading lights of the African-American community. The founder and publisher of the Tulsa Star as well as an attorney, Smitherman was a passionate, fearless and vociferous advocate for his people, both in the pages of his newspaper and in the streets.
Even before the massacre he had repeatedly put himself in harm's way to defend and protect Black people. Ultimately, he paid a heavy price for his role in what happened on May 31 and June 1, 1921.
Born in Childersburg, Alabama, on Dec. 27, 1883, the second of 11 children, he moved to the Oklahoma Indian Territory with his family when he was a child. After completing secondary school, he attended the University of Kansas and Northwestern University before earning a law degree from LaSalle University Extension School in Chicago and Boston.
Smitherman returned to Oklahoma and forged a way to combine a legal career with his interest in journalism. He became a law clerk for attorney W.H. Twine, owner of the Muskogee Cimiter, eventually convincing Twine to let him run the paper.
The stature of the paper increased both locally and nationally from 1908 to 1911. In 1909, he became vice president of the Western Negro Press Association, later the Associated Negro Press. The next year he became president of the organization, a position he held for 11 years.
The Cimiter was a staunchly Republican paper, reflecting the near universal support for that party in the African-American community. But Smitherman had come to believe the Republican Party took the Black vote for granted while offering little in return.
The solution, he decided, was for African Americans to diversify their vote to increase their political clout. He became a Democrat and in 1911 left the Cimiter to establish the Muskogee Star. Two years later he moved his family to Tulsa and established the city’s first daily African-American newspaper, the Tulsa Star. He set up shop and bought a house in the city’s Greenwood District, a thriving enclave of Black-owned businesses, churches, organizations and cultural institutions that had come to be known as Black Wall Street.
The Star was a crusading newspaper, which frequently brought Smitherman into conflict with the city’s white power structure. He railed against corruption and demanded equal treatment of Blacks.
Smitherman urged his readers to be self reliant, work for progress in Greenwood and patronize Black-owned businesses. He believed wealthier African Americans had a duty to help those who struggled economically and promoted the importance of education.
While his stature in the Black community was unquestionable, his integrity and determination also earned him recognition from some white power brokers. He regularly corresponded with every Oklahoma governor while he was in Tulsa and actively promoted Democratic politicians. In 1919 when President Woodrow Wilson visited Oklahoma City, the governor chose Smitherman to be among the delegates to greet him.
Smitherman grew increasingly alarmed by the increase in lynchings and mob violence directed at African Americans.
The Tulsa Star urged Blacks to arm themselves and to show up at courthouses and jails to make sure Blacks who were being held were not taken and killed by white lynch mobs.
On numerous occasions, Smitherman personally took action.
In Dewey, Oklahoma, in 1917, a white mob burned some 20 African-Americans’ homes. When Smitherman learned of the attack he quickly contacted Gov. R.L. Williams, and through his involvement, 36 members of the mob, including the city’s mayor, were arrested.
In 1918, a justice of the peace asked Smitherman to accompany him to Bristow, Oklahoma, where a Black man was under threat from a lynch mob.
The 2001 report of the Tulsa Race Riot Commission describes an incident that happened five months prior to the Tulsa massacre, where Smitherman praised a group of Black men who had armed themselves and set out in pursuit of a white mob that intended to lynch an African-American prisoner in Chadler, Oklahoma.
The commission quotes Smitherman as writing that the men “are the heroes of the story.”
“If one set of men arm themselves and chase across the country to violate the law, certainly another set who arm themselves to uphold the supremacy of the law and prevent crime, must stand out prominently as the best citizens,” Smitherman wrote. “Therefore, the action of the Colored men in this case is to be commended. We need more citizens like them in every community and of both races.”
Although there had been no lynchings in Tulsa, Smitherman and others in Greenwood had no doubt it could happen. An ominous sign came in August 1920 when a white 18-year-old named Roy Belton was arrested with a female accomplice for hijacking and shooting a local white taxi driver, who later died.
An armed white mob gathered at the downtown Tulsa County Court House and, after confronting the sheriff, grabbed Belton from the third-floor jail, took him to an isolated area and lynched him.
The tension and fear in Greenwood grew.
“The lynching of Roy Belton,” Smitherman wrote in the Tulsa Star, “explodes the theory that a prisoner is safe on the top of the Court House from mob violence.”
That was the backdrop when an African-American teenager named Dick Rowland entered the Drexel Building on May 30. He shined shoes in a building across the street, but the only restroom Blacks were allowed to use was on the third floor of the Drexel Building.
Although the details remain unclear, he apparently tripped when entering the elevator and, to steady himself, grabbed Sarah Page, the white, 17-year-old elevator operator. She screamed and a nearby white store clerk reported the incident to police as an assault or rape.
Rowland was arrested the next day and taken to the third-floor jail at the downtown courthouse. Page later declined to press charges.
A white mob, some armed, soon began to gather at the courthouse and alarm quickly spread through Greenwood that a Black teenager was in imminent peril.
Greenwood residents began to gather at a local grocery store, a hotel and the Tulsa Star. Although some argued for a cautious approach, others — including many World War I veterans — said they needed to arm themselves, go to the courthouse and make sure Rowland was safe.
“Come on boys,” Smitherman is said to have urged his audience, “let’s go down town.”
Outside the courthouse, the two groups confronted each other. Although it is unclear how it started, shots rang out and within minutes about a dozen lay dead, both Black and white. Regardless, the fuse of racial hatred had been lit.
The African Americans attempted to return to Greenwood, pursued by a huge white mob, which included Ku Klux Klan members and hundreds who had been deputized by the police. For the next 36 hours, the white mob conducted a reign of terror on Greenwood, killing up to 300 people, looting and setting fires that destroyed more than 35 square clocks of the district before the Oklahoma National Guard restored order.
As Smitherman helped defend Greenwood, his wife and five children hid in the basement of their home until it was doused in kerosene and set on fire. The Tulsa Star also was set on fire.
Smitherman and his family fled Tulsa, never to return. Initially charged with inciting a riot along with African-American leaders, he kept out of the public eye for a year. They lived in Boston and Springfield, Massachusetts, for a few years before moving to Buffalo, New York, in 1925.
In 1932, Smitherman established the Buffalo Star, giving it a motto that reflected his philosophy: “Freedom, Justice and Equality for All, Love of God and Our Fellow Man; Doing All the Good We Can for Our Community".
The paper earned high accolades for its work during the next 30 years until it ceased publication in 1961 upon Smitherman’s death.
