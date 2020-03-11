Smart Caption Glasses are available for the "Shakespeare in Love" production. They use a new voice-following algorithm developed by the National Theatre of Great Britain to display a synchronized transcript of the play’s dialogue and sound directly onto the lenses. This service is free, but it is recommended that audience members reserve a pair in advance. The People's Light box office also has large-print programs, assistive listening devices and sensory supports (fidgets, noise-canceling headphones) available for audience members to borrow.

