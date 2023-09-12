Donald "Guy" Generals

The Florida Board of Education’s attempt to whitewash the history of slavery is an outrage. It is certainly an insult to most African Americans, but it should be equally insulting to all Americans.

The ideals associated with becoming that “more perfect union” must begin with a national reconciliation of slavery and its impact on the American culture, the American ideals of democracy and freedom and our inability to resolve the issues of racism, along with the lasting social and economic inequalities suffered by all. As Vice President Kamala Harris has stated, slavery was the most inhumane institution in the history of mankind. It was not a job training program.

Donald “Guy” Generals is the sixth president of Community College of Philadelphia. He serves on numerous boards in Philadelphia including the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, Philadelphia Works, Campus Philly, the Urban Affairs Coalition, the Free Library of Philadelphia and Friends Select School.

