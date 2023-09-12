The Florida Board of Education’s attempt to whitewash the history of slavery is an outrage. It is certainly an insult to most African Americans, but it should be equally insulting to all Americans.
The ideals associated with becoming that “more perfect union” must begin with a national reconciliation of slavery and its impact on the American culture, the American ideals of democracy and freedom and our inability to resolve the issues of racism, along with the lasting social and economic inequalities suffered by all. As Vice President Kamala Harris has stated, slavery was the most inhumane institution in the history of mankind. It was not a job training program.
Any skills or knowledge that Blacks were able to acquire during the 244 years of slavery occurred despite slavery, not as a result of slavery. Historians have documented the case that the enslaved were kidnapped from developed or developing societies.
Many had the skills associated with plantation life. In fact, our enjoyment of rice, yams, okra and various fruits are directly tied to the agricultural knowhow and skills that the enslaved brought with them from their societies.
DeSantis’ example of learning how to be a blacksmith belies the historical facts that many of the Africans already had advanced skills in metalworking and blacksmithing. Their knowledge about metal objects proved to be extremely helpful in creating agricultural tools. Our economy benefited from the maritime industry that grew out of the knowledge that the enslaved Africans brought with them from Africa.
The context in which DeSantis and his acolytes have tried to whitewash slavery was articulated by Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney in the Dred Scott case of 1857: “… they [the enslaved] are so far inferior, that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.”
So even if there was some benevolent farmer willing to teach a young enslaved boy how to build a fence to keep livestock from wandering off the farm, it was more than likely that the farmer viewed the young boy as property and no more human than the animals he was trying to contain.
DeSantis’ “anti-woke” agenda is attempting to roll back 50 years of progress toward that more perfect union. Many states are following his lead. The U.S. Department of Education should view this as educational tyranny and intervene on behalf of We the People.
Donald “Guy” Generals is the sixth president of Community College of Philadelphia. He serves on numerous boards in Philadelphia including the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, Philadelphia Works, Campus Philly, the Urban Affairs Coalition, the Free Library of Philadelphia and Friends Select School.
