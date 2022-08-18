Slavery in British colonial America began exactly 403 years ago on Aug. 25, 1619 when the first documented abducted Africans arrived in Virginia.
For 246 years, from 1619 until passage of the 13th Amendment in 1865 (and actually beyond), it was Hell on earth for our enslaved ancestors. Correction- it was worse than Hell because there are no innocent people in Hell. But all the enslaved Africans in America were innocent. Every Black man. Every Black woman. Every Black boy. Every Black girl.
Each of those innocent Black human beings endured a fate worse than Hell in the form of kidnappings, auctions, family separations, brutal nonstop forced labor, chainings, shacklings, whippings, horrific torture, amputations, rapes, castrations and lynchings.
And there was more. There was the permanent loss of land, language, culture, religion and humanness.
This worse-than-Hell racist terror lasted two-and-a-half centuries. But it was really longer than that because, after 1865, there was “slavery by another name” in the form of sharecropping, Black Codes, convict leasing, Jim Crow, voter disenfranchisement, gerrymandering, redlining, police brutality, and mass incarceration up to (and actually beyond) the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
And it all stemmed directly from slavery. Therefore, in solemn recognition of the birth of this evil institution 403 years ago, I’m now informing you of ten things you didn’t know, but must know, about American slavery.
1. Near the end of August 1619, as documented in a letter from English settler John Rolfe, a rich tobacco planter, to Sir Edwin Sandys of the Royal Virginia Colony, “… there came a Dutch man of warre [i.e., pirate ship] that sold us twenty and odd Negars” in the Virginia Colony at Old Point Comfort (now Fort Comfort in Hampton).
2. Following raids in southern Africa by Luis Mendes de Vasconcellos and his Portuguese troops beginning in 1617, two years later he invaded the village of Ndongo in Luanda, Angola and loaded 350 of those Kimbundu-speaking human beings aboard the “slave” ship Sao Joao Bautista before ordering it sent to Vera Cruz, Mexico. After setting sail, that ship, while in the waters of the West Indies, encountered an English pirate ship called the Treasurer, which was accompanied by its enforcer, the White Lion, a ferociously armed Dutch war vessel and pirate ship.
3. Together, they attacked and boarded the Bautista before kidnapping about 60 of the 350 Angolans. There is no historical record regarding what happened to the remaining 290 or thereabout. Approximately less than 30 (which is why the archaic “twenty and odd” phrase was used) of the kidnapped 60 or so were loaded onto the White Lion, which arrived at Old Point Comfort on Aug. 25, 1619. The other approximately 30 were forced onto the Treasurer.
4. The Treasurer landed a few days after the White Lion’s arrival and its captain attempted to trade those nearly 30. However, for geopolitical reasons, the Virginia authorities were compelled to turn the Treasurer away. It then sailed to Bermuda to conclude its hellish voyage of brutal enslavement.
5. The “twenty and odd Negars” who had arrived Aug. 25 on the Dutch White Lion were traded, sold, and forced to labor at plantations along the nearby James River in what would become Charles City, Virginia.
6. Henry Louis “Skip” Gates Jr., the preeminent Harvard University professor of African and African-American History, cites the “Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database,” edited by David Eltis and David Richardson, in stating that “Between 1525 and 1866, in the entire history of the ‘slave’ trade to the [so-called] New World, 12.5 million Africans were shipped to the [so-called] New World. [Nearly two million, meaning about 12%, died and] 10.7 million survived the dreaded Middle Passage, disembarking in North America, the Caribbean and South America.”
And “children typically comprised 26% or more of a ‘slave’ ship’s human cargo.” Furthermore, as disclosed by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, “Half of all enslaved infants [whose mothers survived the Middle Passage] died in their first year of life.”
7. Of that 10.7 million, notes Gates, “Only about 388,000 were shipped directly to North America.” That equals 3.84%, which means most of our ancestors were not transported here. In fact, as verified by the National Park Service, most of them from 1560-1850 were transported to Brazil (4.8 million, 44.86%) and the Caribbean (4.7 million, 43.92%).
8. Although American slavery was founded in Virginia, which is in the South, it wasn’t unique to that colony or state or region. It also happened in the North, including right here in Philadelphia. On the southwest corner of Front and High Streets- now Market Street- stood the London Coffee House, which opened in 1754 with funds provided by 200 local merchants. It was where shippers, businessmen, and local officials, including the governor, socialized, drank coffee and alcohol, and ate in private booths while making deals. It was where, on the High Street side, auctions were held for carriages, foodstuffs, horses, and African girls, boys, women, and men who had just been unloaded from ships that docked right across the street at the Delaware River.
9. Slavery was a key component of daily life here in Pennsylvania generally and Philadelphia particularly. In the 1760s, nearly 4,500 enslaved Blacks labored in the colony. About one of every six white households in the city held at least one Black person in bondage. This cruel institution began here in 1684 when the slave ship Isabella from Bristol, England, anchored in Philadelphia with 150 captured Africans. A year later, William Penn himself held three Black persons in bondage at his Pennsbury manor, 20 miles north of Philly. Even George Washington enslaved Blacks, 316 to be exact. And he held nine of them right here in the so-called City of Brotherly Love at America’s first “White House,” which was known as the President’s House at Sixth and Market (then High) Streets.
10. As documented in “Race and Reparations: A Black Perspective for the 21st Century” by prolific award-winning author and professor of Black Studies and History at the University of Guelph in Ontario, “The estimated value of labor performed by enslaved Blacks in America between 1619-1865 compounded at 6% interest through 1993 is $97.1 trillion.”
He wrote that 29 years ago. When extrapolated from 1993 to 2022, and based on the average inflation rate of 2.51% per year between 1993 and 2022 that produces a cumulative price increase of 105.04%, that enslaved labor value drastically increases.
In other words, today’s prices are more than twice what they were in 1993, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. Therefore, that 1993 enslaved labor value of $97.1 trillion increased in 2022 to exactly $198.9 trillion.
But I don’t want a reparations check for that nearly $200 trillion. Instead I want – and demand – that amount of reparations from America by recompensing Black folks with a vast area of fertile and valuable land somewhere in the United States where we can re-create Tulsa, Oklahoma’s 1906-1921 “Black Wall Street” on a statewide level with our own banks, schools, colleges, laboratories, factories, warehouses, farms, supermarkets, department stores, hospitals, etc.
In addition to that, recompense us with, for example (but not limited to), federal and state tax waivers, free education across the country, cultural museums and libraries in every state, free mental health therapy for what Dr. Joyce DeGruy diagnosed as “Post-Traumatic Slave Syndrome,” small business start-ups funding, and enhanced affirmative action.
And I demand that the recompensing begin Aug. 25, 2022.
Dear America: Don’t make me/us come looking for you the next day on August 26 to finally get what you owe. You wouldn’t like that.
