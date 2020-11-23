Skybox112420 Nov 23, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vine Memorial Baptist Church mourns passing of former pastor-OBITUARIES Support the Philadelphia Tribune Local woman receives Woman of Worth national honors- LIFESTYLES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos 2020 Philadelphia's Most Influential African Americans Police Shoot Walter Wallace, Jr. In West Philly Police Shoot Walter Wallace, Jr. In West Philly 2020 Women of Achievement Celebration 2020 Women of Achievement Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form This week in History Thisweekinhistory On Nov. 17, 1911, Omega Psi Phi was founded Weather by NBC10 Tweets by PhillyTrib Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSaudia Shuler, North Philly owner of Country Cookin' and philanthropist, diagnosed with COVID-19Charles M. Blow: Trump, absolutely the worst loserMichael A. Rashid named city’s new commerce directorPa. Rep. Harris, House’s 2nd ranking Democrat, says he has COVID-19Coard: Republicans are party of serial killers, traitors, racistsSchool of the Week: John H. Webster Elementary School is 'a hidden gem'University of Penn pledges $100 million to School District of PhiladelphiaCity Council approves homeowners 'do not solicit,' sends bill to KenneyKenney administration's top lawyer leaves post for private practicePhiladelphia Housing Authority vows to send 240 vacant properties to nonprofit developers Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBlack firefighters' union sues over Trump endorsement (2)Geneva Black, Haddington Multi-Services for Older Adults founder, dies at 88 (1)Philadelphia City Council formally apologizes for MOVE bombing 35 years ago (1)City releases officers' body-camera video of Walter Wallace Jr. fatal police shooting (1)Jesse Arnelle, former Penn State All-American, dies at 86 (1)City Council looks to boost police funding to purchase Tasers (1)He travels the United States helping others, but now he may not be able to stay (1)Tensions continue to brew between Philly police and community after fatal shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. (1)A call for board reform at Lincoln University (1)Trump steps to podium, baselessly attacks election (1) Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.