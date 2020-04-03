Bill Withers, Soul Legend Who Sang 'Lean on Me' and 'Lovely Day,' Dies at 81 (copy)

FILE — Bill Withers at Will Rogers Memorial Park in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sept. 2, 2015. Withers, the legendary soul singer behind 1970s hits like “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” died on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, his family said. He was 81. (Jake Michaels/The New York Times)

 JAKE MICHAELS

Bill Withers, 81, legendary soul singer — Obituaries

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.