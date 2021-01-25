Complete remarks from Amanda Gorman at Presidential Inauguration. "There is always a light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it."
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Juneteenth is no longer an official city holiday
- Girl, 9, dies after being shot in head in Philadelphia home
- Arizona Republicans censure Cindy McCain, GOP governor
- Yeadon/Lansdowne residents fighting proposed zoning change near famed Nile Swim Club
- Tyrone Crawley, former lightweight boxing champion, dies at 62
- KeVen Parker public viewing to be held Monday
- US Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked to step down by Biden team
- Coard: Is President Biden Black enough?
- City to hold gun buy-back event on Saturday
- Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1.05 billion jackpot
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.