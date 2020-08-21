DJ Jazzy Jeff and son to highlight Labor Day concert — Leisure
West Philadelphia Presbyterian Partnership is Church of the Week — Religion
Tune in on Thursday, August 20 from 9-11 PM ET for the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination and speaks about his vision for uniting America. Featuring: Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin New…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.