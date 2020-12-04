Team portrait of the Chicago Leland Giants baseball team, of the Negro League, with manager and owner Frank Leland (seated center, in the business suit), Chicago, Illinois, 1907. Among those also pictured are Rube Foster (standing far right) and Pete Hill (standing far left). (Photo by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images)
Team portrait of the Chicago Leland Giants baseball team, of the Negro League, with manager and owner Frank Leland (seated center, in the business suit), Chicago, Illinois, 1907. Among those also pictured are Rube Foster (standing far right) and Pete Hill (standing far left). (Photo by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images)
