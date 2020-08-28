A Wedding Story
Anisha and Jordan Johnson — Leisure
Church of the Week
New Hope Church of Philadelphia is Church of the Week — Religion
Reverend Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III will lead a March on Washington in protest of police brutality. Protesters and activists will gather at the Lincoln Memorial to hear the day’s programming before marching to the Martin Luther King, Jr Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.