The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule by the end of June, 2023, on whether or not to ban or further limit affirmative action at the nation's colleges and universities.
Five Pennsylvania universities have spoken up and announced a pact that they will remain committed to diversity on campus regardless of the outcome of the court's decision. Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., Albright College in Reading, Pa., Cabrini University in a suburb of Philadelphia and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg, signed an agreement in favor of Affirmative Action in some form.
Pennsylvania is one of 41 states that allows currently allows colleges and universities to consider race in admissions, combined with other factors.
The University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, was also one of 15 universities across the nation to send an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court urging it to keep Affirmative Action in place. Nearly all of the nation's top Ivy League Universities said they would like to consider race, among other factors, in admissions.
The University of Pennsylvania joined Brown University, Caltech or the California Institute of Technology, Carnegie Mellon, Columbia University, Dartmouth College, Duke University, Emory University, John's Hopkins University, Princeton University, the University of Chicago, Vandervilt University, Washington University and Yale University.
Some benefits of affirmative action/diversity listed in the amicus brief: Diversity "fosters a more robust spirit of free inquiry and encourages dialogue that sparks new insights"; It "encourages students to questions their own assumptions, to test received truths and to appreciate the complexity of the modern world;" Additionally, diversity, "prepares graduates to pursue innovation in every field-- to be actively engaged citizens equipt to wrestle with the questions of f the day..."
However, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Duquesne University, and Slippery Rock, will not consider race in college admissions. Penn State will conisider race when it comes to student placement on campus, only.
Based on a last check-- there was a conservative lean out of the school's favor -- with conservative justices pushing 6-3, to all but end what some call race-based-favoring in school admissions. That's based on U.S. Supreme Court's oral arguments last October.
The high court will decide two key cases in June. First, the conservative non-profit, Students for Fair Admissions, is suing Harvard University, claiming that the school is discriminating against Asian-American students through its admissions processes.
A coalition of more than 60 Chinese, Indian, Korean and Pakistani-America organizations in the U.S. asked U.S. Justice Department's Civil Rights Division to look into Harvard's admissions practices. The group said applicants from their ethnic groups were more-often required to get 1300 on the SAT's to be accepted to Harvard -- compared to a high percentage of white applicants who were accepted with just 1100 on the SAT's.
According to Harvard University, of the 1,990 students in its Class of 2019, 21% were Asian-American, 13.3% were Latino, and 12.1% were African-American. The school said it considers students' grades, scores, background and leadership ability and -- when relevant --- their race and ethnicity.
Two Asian-American commissioners on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights said they were concerned about conservative activists efforts to undermine affirmative action, when what they want is a level-playing field for Asian-Americans.
"We hope that this is a sincerely raised issue and not a back door attack on affirmative action that attempts to pit Asian-American's against other minorities, as other efforts have been," Michael Karen Narasaki.
But on the Students for Fair Admissions' website, it states that "racial classifications and preferences in college admissions are unfair, unnecessary and unConstitutional."
The other case is Students for Fair Admissions vrs. the University of North Carolina, at Chapel Hill. Students for Fair Admissions is headed by Edward Blum, who has long opppossed affirmative action. The group claims that white and Asian students are being discriminated against because of the University of North Carolina's admission's policies.
Some students at the University of North Carolina have stated that current Affirmative Action plans give other non-white students an edge over Asian-Americans. Others note that Affirmative Action has helped to boost enrollment for all minority students. The National Center for Education Statistics, said that Asain-American and Pacific Islander enrollment in U.S. colleges, for example, has increased six-times over since affirmative action was adopted in the 1960's and 70's.
The University of North Carolina's undergraduate student population last fall was 56% white, 9% Black, 12% Asian and roughly 9% Latino.
Affirmative Action efforts have been watered down, but not entirely eliminated, since 1978. In Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, the Supreme Court ruled that the university could not set-aside a specific number of spots for African-Americans and other minorities in order to correct the effects of past racial discrimination. The judge, said, however, that race can be factored into admissions decisions, as long as it isn't the only consideration.
Then in 2003, the Supreme Court said the University of Michigan went too far when it awarded points to African-American and other minority applicants. Again, the courts said that race could be considered in the admissions process in combination with other factors like grades, test scores, extra-curricular activities and leadership skills.
And in June of 2016, the high court upheld The University of Texas' right to recruit African-American, Latino and Asian students who ranked in the top 10% of their graduating classes in high school. The university's goal, at the time, was to increase racial and ethnic diversity on campus with a limited program of Affirmative Action.
After the 2016 win, Senator Hillary Clinton said," Having a student body with diverse experiences and perspectives breaks down barriers, enriches academia and prepares our young people to be leaders and citizens in our inclusive, diverse country."
A total of nine states have already banned the use of race in admissions policies: Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Washington. California, voters approved Proposition 209, which ended affirmative action in 1996.
Of course, the effects of decisions on Affirmative Action eventually impact the workplace. Employers are poised to see if, or how, their Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity (DEI) initiatives -- based on Title VII anti-discrimination laws -- could be affected. Less diversity on campus could lead to a smaller pool of minority talent available for recruitment into the workplace.
