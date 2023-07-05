Tyree Turner, 13, a student at Mitchell Elementary School misses his friend from the neighborhood, Daujan Brown. When asked if he was nearby during the mass shooting in Kingsessing, he said, “Yes, my friend was killed.”
Sisters Josephine and Jasmine Wamah, mourned the loss of their brother, 31-year-old Joseph Wamah, Jr. “I still can’t believe he is gone and I don’t understand how or why it happened,” said Josephine, who was Joseph’s fraternal twin. “He was a kind soul…he had a great sense of humor. It is hard to wake up from this. I really love him and I am going to miss him.”
‘”And he took care of family,” said Jasmine.
“Why did you do this to us? Why did you take him from us?" asked Josephine. She described her twin as a “terrible cook” and an artist who was “way past van Gogh. “ The Chestnut Hill College graduate “could draw everyone in this room- every detail of every face with just pen and paper.”
Brown, Wamah and three more people from the vicinity of the 5600 block of Chester Avenue in Philadelphia died and four more were injured during a mass shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in the Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood.
The District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of Kimbrady Carriker, 40, from the 5600 block of Belmar Terrance, on Wednesday, July 5th . Carriker will face charges on behalf of 10 victims -- including charges for risking the life of a 10-year-old passenger in the back of a jeep that was caught in the middle of the gunfire.
Carriker is being held without bail on each murder case, and on a total of $7.5 million bail – or $1.5 million, each -- for the attempted murder cases.
Police were called to the 1600 block of South 56th Street , for reports of a person with a gun and a shooting at 8:28 p.m., Monday. The six shooting victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where four of the victims were pronounced dead, according to Philadelphia Police Public Affairs Spokesperson Officer Eric McLaurin. Two shooting victims were listed in stable condition.
Carriker was charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office, with murder, aggravated assault, carrying a weapon without a license, VUFA on the street, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Homicide victims included Lashyd Merritt, a 20-year-old man from the 5500 block of Greenway Avenue; Dymir Stanton, 29, of the 1700 block of South Frazier Street; Ralph Moralis, 59, of the 1700 block of S. 56th Street; Daujan Brown, 15, and Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, from the 1600 block of South 16th Street, who was shot multiple times.
The injured included a two-year-old boy who was shot four times in the legs, and a 13-year-old boy who was shot twice in the legs. A two-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman were also injured by shattered glass during the shooting.
The 40-year-old defendant sometimes dressed as a woman in photos posted on Twitter, and was described by those who lived with him as increasingly agitated the last few day.
“Obviously, this person was exhibiting abnormal behavior for quite a while and was wearing a (bullet-proof) vest and carrying guns,” said Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore, Supervisor of the DAO’s Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit. “If you see in the family or in the neighborhood” behaving strangely, “reach out and call 911.”
“Had they called and said, 'Hey, this person is acting in a abhorrent way,” there might have been a different outcome, said State Senator Sharif Street. He said his wife burst into tears when their nephew was gunned down during the Fourth of July weekend in 2020. He said a lot of good things have been done with crime-prevention resources, but not enough. “There’s too much shooting, too much violence—there is much more to be done.”
“On behalf of the Sherif’s office, we give our sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” said Sheriff Rochelle Bilal. She said that Carriker had left “disturbing messages on different social media pages” She asked the public to give them a call if they notice threatening messages on Facebook or Twitter. “If there is a post that suggests harmful activity – speak up and call authorities immediately. We need your help,” said Bilal.
Philadelphia police also found a will dated June 23, a 380 caliber handgun, live ammunition that matches the scene of the crime and a ghost-gun that could not be traced, at Carriker’s apartment. During the crime, Carriker, allegedly used an AR-15.
A second suspect was released, according to police. "An individual who lost his brother-- when he saw that his brother had been shot, he fired seven shots in the direction of the defendant," but none of them hit Carriker. The man had a license to carry and will not face charges.
Henry Bethean, 90, who lives on 56th and Chester Avenue said he heard firecrackers and went into the house to take his medicine. He was glad he didn’t stay outside any later that day, by the grace of God. “The violence is senseless and a disgrace,” he said. “But God sits high and looks low!”
“We’ve got the technology to get a man to the moon—there must be somebody smart enough to talk about where people are getting guns,” said Janis Trapp of the Church of Salt and Light on 57th and Chester Avenue where the District Attorney held Wednesday’s press conference. Church officials also planned to hold a 7 pm Wednesday night prayer vigil for the families and friends of victims.
Street wants tougher laws for straw purchases, another look at red flag laws, and said that money set-aside for crime prevention is millions below last year. He said that too many guns are brought in from out of state. "Faith without works is dead -- to do nothing about a problem means -- to you I say, your faith is dead. We need more than empty promises and faith prayers!"
District Attorney Larry Krasner said, “As the process of legal accountability begins for this defendant, we in law enforcement and government cannot ignore the glaringly obvious ways this tragic loss of life and deep community trauma could have been prevented. Instead of just asking ourselves, ‘What if?’ we ought to be pounding down the doors of state legislatures and Congress to demand universal background checks, federal regulation and control over the manufacture and distribution of firearms, extreme risk protection orders, and fully funded behavioral health care.”
Krasner continued: “Lawmakers and policymakers in government at every level must stop depleting behavioral health systems in order to fill prisons, stop defunding violence prevention which includes public education, and start making real investments in community safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.