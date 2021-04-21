Above, people hug at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on Tuesday after the jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd.
— New York Times photo/ Victor J. Blue
Left, people gather in George Floyd Square to celebrate the verdict. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
— New York Times photo/Joshua Rashaad McFadden
