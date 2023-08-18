Rec Center

The city of Philadelphia is hoping to recruit enough lifeguards to open all of the Department of Parks and Recreation’s pools this summer. — WHYY Photo/Kimberly Paynter

Shots rang out at the Francis Myers Recreation Center in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday night, an hour before the center was due to close. There were no victims in the 8 p.m. shooting, but Philadelphia Police Public Affairs said officers found seven 9 mm gunshell casings near the rec center’s basketball court area. A least one bullet was found inside the rear bedroom of a nearby apartment.  The investigation is active with the Southwest Detective Division.

Early, the next morning, police said that an entire ATM was stolen from Grant Nails and Spa, 1619 Grant Avenue, containing just under $7,000. According to the store manager, Lisa Kecen, the incident happened before employees arrived at the salon and no one was injured. Philadelphia police said the store’s front door was found pried open with exposed wires cut from an ATM.

