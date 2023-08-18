Shots rang out at the Francis Myers Recreation Center in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday night, an hour before the center was due to close. There were no victims in the 8 p.m. shooting, but Philadelphia Police Public Affairs said officers found seven 9 mm gunshell casings near the rec center’s basketball court area. A least one bullet was found inside the rear bedroom of a nearby apartment. The investigation is active with the Southwest Detective Division.
Early, the next morning, police said that an entire ATM was stolen from Grant Nails and Spa, 1619 Grant Avenue, containing just under $7,000. According to the store manager, Lisa Kecen, the incident happened before employees arrived at the salon and no one was injured. Philadelphia police said the store’s front door was found pried open with exposed wires cut from an ATM.
In Northern Liberties, a 60-year-old Asian man who was waiting in the car for relative was beaten to death in a carjacking. The incident occurred Thursday night at 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Cambridge Street. The offenders, a group of males on motorcycles, fled the scene in the victim’s car a Toyota Highlander which was later found in Camden, New Jersey. The case is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detective Division.
In honor of National Black Business Month, the African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of PA, NJ, and DE held an expo at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 16, that empowered Black business owners with motivation but also thanked them for their economic con…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.