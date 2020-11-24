This holiday season, it will undoubtedly help to keep more of your money circulating in the local economy. The first wave of the pandemic wiped out more than 1,000 Philadelphia small businesses, and with a second wave here, local entrepreneurs are in for an uphill battle.

Even if you feel safer shopping online, you don’t have to rely on the big chains that are already massively profiting in 2020.

Many of the city’s annual holiday flea markets and shopping pop-ups have gone virtual. That means you can buy local wares and get them by mail or curbside pickup — COVID risk not included.

“The appeal of a flea market is you go and shop from a bunch of vendors in one go,” said Rebecca Aronow, who founded the annual Feminist Flea Market. “Shoppers are messaging us like, ‘I’m so glad you’re still doing this, it’s my favorite market.’”

Aronow’s market was born two years ago, first hosted at Underground Arts before it rapidly outgrew the space. Last year, Aronow moved the market to the Bok building, where the entrance fee benefitted a local charity and hundreds of Philly artists and makers profited off her event.

They didn’t want to give up on the event this year, especially “when everyone is having such a hard time,” Aronow said. “The holidays are supposed to be when everyone makes so much of their money.”

A few otherwise annual Philly flea markets still haven’t announced whether they’ll have a virtual holiday sale — but do have past vendors listed on their websites.

Check out the West Craft Fest and Crafty Balboa lists to start looking for local artists to support. A startup called Resting Gift Face offers irreverent themed packages. Other groups have curated guides, including Blue Stoop’s list of local bookstores, and Visit Philly’s collection of Black-owned businesses.

Here are more details on specific online markets where you can get holiday shopping done locally.

The Feminist Flea Market and Craft Fair

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 28-29, pickup on Saturday, Dec. 5

Pay $3 for the entry fee — which will benefit the Philadelphia Community Fridges — and you’ll have access to a website with 85 Philadelphia vendors. The full list of makers hasn’t yet been released, but in the past, Feminist Flea has worked with folks like:

Handmade silkscreen shop Two Minds Press

Ceramic artist Isabella Akhtarshenas

Custom poet Soft Core Poetics

You can order goods from dozens of vendors at once, then have them shipped right to your door or stop by Underground Arts at 12th and Callowhill streets on Dec. 5 for curbside pickup. While you’re there, you can grab a vegan bite to eat at a pop-up kitchen from V Marks the Shop.

New Kensington CDC’s holiday market

Saturday, Nov. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 31

You’ll have over a month to tune into this River Wards virtual holiday marketplace. The New Kensington Community Development Corporation is running an online shop for the entire month of December. Details on pickup and a full list of vendors are forthcoming. (Meantime, they’re still looking for vendors, so if you own a Kensington small business, you can submit an application.)

It’ll cost you $10 to enter this online market, and all the cash will be funneled into the neighborhood’s small business relief fund.

Bartram’s Garden gift boxes

Pickup on Saturday Dec. 5

From the Bartram’s Garden online marketplace you can grab fancy teas, beanies, soaps and stuff for kids. If you need a new quarantine hobby, might as well grab a bird-watching kit while you’re there. Also convenient: You can buy a bunch of individual items, or any of the themed gift boxes that Bartram’s has put together.

Still looking for holiday decorations? You can order a wreath from the botanical gardens and pickup with plenty of time to display.

Bok in a Box

Pickup on Saturday, Nov. 28, or Saturday, Dec. 19

Every holiday season, Bok hosts a handful of holiday markets including its own, the Made at Bok Market.

To take the place of its annual shopping event, the South Philadelphia school-turned-maker-space is selling a couple gift boxes full of wares made by tenants of their studio space: one full of home goods, and another with self-care supplies.

There are two primary pickup dates — Nov. 28 and Dec. 19 — but if you need to arrange another time to grab your gifts, the Bok folks are open to setting up an appointment.